Logan Paul urges Jake Paul to finally fight KSI after win over Mike Tyson

Logan Paul is urging his younger brother Jake Paul to finally fight longtime rival KSI now that his showdown with Mike Tyson is in the rearview mirror.

Jake Paul and KSI have had ‘beef’ since influencer boxing came into the spotlight. The younger Paul brother’s first time stepping inside a boxing ring was against KSI’s younger brother Deji.

Yet despite years of back and forth on social media, and KSI fighting then befriending Logan Paul in that time, the two have never officially agreed to a fight. There have been all sorts of holdups, be it weight class disputes or issues with location, and after years of bickering, the patience of many fans is beginning to wear thin.

Jake’s older brother Logan falls into that camp. Given KSI is his business partner on Prime and now Lunchly, the two are closely linked. With a win over Mike Tyson now etched in the history books, as lackluster as the fight may have been, Logan now wants his brother to finally settle the score with KSI once and for all.

Dexerto KSI and Jake Paul have been linked for years, despite never coming to blows.

Addressing his future in boxing on the November 19 Impaulsive podcast, Jake first had to joke about the accusations coming his way. Given Tyson was 58 at the time of their fight, memes have been making the rounds of Jake next fighting any geriatric he can get his hands on.

“I’m fighting Joe Biden,” he joked, playing into the jokes. “Any senior citizen. You have to have dementia or Parkinson’s. If they don’t have that, I can’t fight them.”

When Logan brought up the name of his British rival, Jake jokingly added “KSI is old. He fits. He’s retired, he doesn’t actually box, so it works.”

All joking aside, Jake then claimed he’s “ready” to get the fight out of the way, but his older brother knew better. Bringing up all the usual issues, Logan reminded him “He’s too light, you’re too heavy,” before suggesting their management teams both “have egos” and keep getting in the way.”

“I’d really like you and KSI to stop hating each other, please,” Logan continued. “But I understand that can’t happen without someone getting knocked out. So can you just get it over with please?”

“I’m ready,” Jake responded. Yet still, it boils down to the finer details. What weight class does the fight take place in? On what side of the world does the fight happen, the UK or the US? How much money does each party walk away with?

Jake Paul addresses the KSI fight at the 50:58 timestamp below.

Once these particulars are agreed upon, the fight could finally come to fruition. But given all the teases we’ve had over the years, just for other opponents to make the walk, you shouldn’t hold your breath based on these comments.

Paul has no shortage of potential opponents with Tyson out the way, and KSI hasn’t fought since narrowly losing a decision to Tommy Fury in 2023.

