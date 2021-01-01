 Mike Tyson dubs YouTube boxing the sport's "biggest help in history" - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Mike Tyson dubs YouTube boxing the sport’s “biggest help in history”

Published: 1/Jan/2021 15:04

by Jacob Hale
Mike Tyson boxing on Impaulsive
YouTube: Impaulsive

Share

Logan Paul

Mike Tyson might be one of the most fearsome boxers to ever grace the ring, but he explained in his appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast that he believes YouTuber fights are “the biggest help for boxing.”

YouTube boxing has been incredibly divisive for longtime fans and major personalities in the sport. Many detractors believe that these large-scale events between personalities do a ‘disservice’ to the sport, ignoring the many years of training and sacrifice that go into being an elite boxer.

If there’s one person, though, that knows all too well about training and sacrifice for the sport, it’s Mike Tyson arguably one of the greatest of all time — and he disagrees with that sentiment entirely.

In fact, he believes YouTube boxing could be the best thing to ever happen to the sport — even if he thinks Logan doesn’t stand a chance in his bout against Floyd Mayweather in February.

Mike Tyson with Logan Paul Mike Majlak and George Janko on Impaulsive
Instagram: impaulsiveshow
Mike Tyson might be a boxing legend, but he thinks YouTubers could be saving the sport.

In his appearance on Impaulsive, Tyson spoke about all manner of things, be it his wild lifestyle or pet tigers, but of course, one topic they had to discuss was boxing.

As the world’s youngest ever heavyweight champion, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson might have been expected to be another detractor of the YouTube boxing world, but in fact, he’s quite the opposite.

After being asked for his opinion by co-host Mike Majlak, Tyson said that YouTube boxing is “the biggest help for boxing in the history of boxing” and that it “shows the power” of the sport. He then referenced cheating that already existed in the sport — including himself biting Evander Holyfield’s ear in 1997 — asking how low boxing can go and that it’s “only going up” from those events.

Of course, while it may have seemed that Mike was making those comments in jest, he was very serious in his belief that YouTube boxing is a great step forward for the sport.

We’ve already seen fights between the likes of KSI and Logan Paul do incredible pay-per-view numbers and bring new eyes into boxing, but we may have to assess in a few years how much it has really helped.

That said, if Mike Tyson himself is co-signing influencers going at it in the ring, that’s a pretty big deal.

Entertainment

Fans furious as MF DOOM memorial stream is shut down over rumored DMCA issues

Published: 1/Jan/2021 14:01

by Lauren Bergin
MF DOOM Feature Image
Instagram: MFDOOM, Twitch

Share

On December 31, 2020, music legend Daniel ‘MF DOOM’ Dumile passed away. However, the Twitch stream from his record label memorializing his work has been removed amid rumors of DMCA issues. 

While for many December 31 marked the triumphant end of a rocky 2020, hip hop fans everywhere were devastated by the news that the legendary MF DOOM had passed away that day. Yet another victim of 2020’s devastation, fans across the globe mourned the musician on social media.

Twitch was DOOM’s record label’s platform of choice to distribute their memorial to the rap icon, playing his songs for fans to gather and share their love for DOOM. The platform has recently come under fire for a whole host of issues regarding DMCA strikes, something that US Senator Tills wants to be a legally punishable offence if committed too often.

In a shocking turn of events, the remembrance stream has supposedly been hit with the DMCA hammer, with the channel being taken down shortly after going live.

MF DOOM Memorial Stream DMCA
Instagram: MFDOOM
The rapper passed away at age 49.

Twitch memorial stream goes wrong

Amid a swirl of divisive DMCA issues and claims that have been plaguing the major streaming platform, Twitch has been caught up yet again in another controversy.

A lot of fans noticed that the memorial stream to the hip hop icon was taken down within minutes. The broadcast shown by BRAINFEEDER, MF DOOM’s official record label, has been removed from the site and the account has supposedly received a DMCA strike.

The issue has led to the BRAINFEEDER account being suspended, which has sparked mass outrage from internet users and fans alike.

Twitch users could be banned for using the word "simp" from January.
Twitch
The infamous Twitch ghost now haunts BRAINFEEDER’s channel.

Fans hit back

Reacting with sheer disgust, fans have taken to Twitter to attack the streaming platform for the unprecedented suspension.

One fan wrote that “Twitch is f*cking trash” if DMCA issues are the reason for the stream and account being removed.

Another user appealed directly to Twitch’s Twitter account, asking them to “please fix this immediately.”

Popular musician Kenneth Charles Blume III, better known as KennyBeats, was watching the remembrance broadcast live on stream as it was taken down, and his reaction echoes that of fans everywhere.

While it hasn’t been confirmed that a DMCA strike is behind the memorial stream issue, it seems the most likely culprit. As fans continue to slam Twitch for the takedown, we’ve reached out to them for clarity regarding this ongoing story to make sure you’re kept up to date with all the latest news.