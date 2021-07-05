Logan Paul confirms next fight will be “soon”: Could it really be with Mike Tyson?

YouTube star Logan Paul has confirmed that his next boxing spectacle is already in the works, but who might the new opponent be? After weeks of teasing, could he be setting up a clash with Mike Tyson?

It’s been exactly four weeks since Paul stepped in the ring with Floyd Mayweather. While everyone had their own opinions after the bout, the social media celebrity survived eight rounds with boxing’s very best.

Almost immediately following the fight, many began to speculate what might be next. From fellow YouTubers to other boxing legends, the possibilities appear endless. Not letting fans ponder for too long, Paul has now teased that an announcement is on the way.

Not only is his next bout in the works, but a potential opponent could already be locked in. Here’s what we know.

Logan Paul teases new fight announcement

After a quick trip overseas, Paul is now back in America and that means the paparazzi are following his every move. On the way to dinner on July 4, The Hollywood Fix stopped to ask him a few questions regarding his next fight.

When pressed as to “who’s on [his] wishlist,” Paul teased that we’ll “find out soon.”

Appearing giddy at the thought of his next bout, this all but confirms he and his team have a target in mind. Not only in terms of an opponent, but also a date. If an announcement is indeed on the horizon, there could be a chance we see Paul boxing again before the year is over.

While no exact timeline has been mapped out just yet, we could see Paul’s next fight announced in close proximity to his younger brother’s fight against Tyron Woodley.

Is Logan Paul fighting Mike Tyson next?

Outside of teasing an upcoming announcement, Paul was also asked about the potential for a specific matchup. “Are you ready to fight [Mike] Tyson?” The Hollywood Fix asked. “I’m ready for anyone,” Paul responded.

Far from the first time this clash has been considered, Tyson and Paul have been linked for months already.

“One great at a time,” Paul joked in a June episode of the Impaulsive podcast, shortly after facing Mayweather. “My lawyer mentioned it. He’s like ‘no, Tyson would rip your head off, you don’t stand a chance.”

Countering that argument, Paul once again believes that age could be a huge factor in such a bout. “You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson! He’s old, old.”

For starters, Tyson admitted he was “proud” of Paul for hanging in there with Mayweather. Moreover, he previously said he “liked” both Jake and Logan. “They’re good guys,” he expressed back in May. With this level of respect already, perhaps Tyson isn’t too eager to fight one.

Only time will tell if this matchup comes to fruition, though with the rumors piling up, it could be the leading bet as to who Paul actually faces next.