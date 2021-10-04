Logan Paul confirms plan to quit drinking as ImPaulsive hosts are worried about him

Logan Paul took some time to get personal about the behind-the-scenes of life, offering an insight into some of his addictions on the ImPaulsive podcast.

While Logan Paul has built up an unprecedented internet empire, insights into the YouTuber’s personal life can often be found within the ImPaulsive podcast.

From sliding into A-List actor Anya Taylor-Joy’s private messages to the possibility of fighting boxing icon Mike Tyson, there is always something going on with the YouTuber.

Yet, speaking with Mike Majlak and George Janko on the trio’s podcast has led to an unfiltered personal discussion on the YouTuber’s sobriety.

Paul talks about his “addictive personality”

Beginning the podcast by directly addressing Paul’s ongoing relationship with his sobriety, George opened up the conversation by asking “well, Logan, are you sober right now?.”

Allowing his co-stars to dig into the subject, George notes that everything Paul does he goes “100% on” and the YouTuber’s “addictive personality” aligns with this viewpoint. “I’m noticing you can get grumpy when you’re not intoxicated…and that’s kinda worrying me,” Paul’s co-star added.

The podcast co-host offered to step in to help Logan should he need it, but the YouTuber respectively countered by saying: “I respect what you are doing right now, but you’re not gonna need to step in.”

Timestamp – 9:00

“You have no moderation right now, it’s either high or low,” George claimed in regards to Paul’s current attitude. Dating November 30 as a stopping point to drop alcohol completely, Mike noted while “the warning signs are there,” he believes the content creator turned boxer is more than capable of sticking to his word.

Paul is currently working on a new project behind closed doors, while no fights are currently scheduled.