Logan Paul claims KSI punches harder than Floyd Mayweather: “Not even a competition”

After Logan Paul faced off against Floyd Mayweather in a hellish eight-round exhibition fight, the YouTube sensation was asked who the harder hitter was between KSI and Floyd Mayweather, and his answer will shock you.

Logan Paul has had quite the boxing career so far, going from fighting fellow YouTuber KSI, to fighting legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather in the space of a few years.

Despite the majority of boxing fanatics believing Mayweather would wipe the canvas with Paul, the grueling eight-round face-off went surprisingly well for Logan, as he lasted the entirety of the fight and put up a pretty good one, earning a draw.

While Mayweather is considered to be one of the best boxers of all time, Logan was asked how he matched up with his previous opponent, KSI.

While Logan Paul is running his errands in the UK, he sat down with a familiar friend TrueGeordie on the Pain Game podcast. The two rewatched some highlights from the exhibition, adding some analysis in there.

Later on in the podcast, TrueGeordie hit Logan with the question that many want to know, who hits harder, KSI or Mayweather? And the YouTuber didn’t even take a second to think about his response.

“KSI for sure, for sure, not even a competition. Mayweather has clean shots, and I was like cool, good job. KSI, I was like keep me away from those hands,” he fired back.

Timestamp of 39:35

After Logan and Floyd squared off, some Boxing fans claimed Mayweather allowed the fight to continue for more money, as he supposedly could’ve dropped Logan on many occasions throughout the fight. Though, the boxing icon disputed that in the aftermath.

In terms of KSI delivering deadlier blows, he does hold a height and weight advantage over Floyd and his punches were slightly more wild than Money’s, so that could explain things.