Jake Paul teases two “massive” fights for Tyron Woodley bout

Jake Paul’s fight against former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley is about to get even more exciting after he confirmed two other “massive” fights have been added to the card.

Not many people give Jake Paul a chance to beat Ben Askren. However, he shocked the world and knocked him out in the first round, solidifying his place as a formidable boxer.

And now he’s looking to do it again against Tyron Woodley, who is considered to be a much better puncher.

But despite that, Tyson Fury’s younger brother believes Jake has what it takes to beat Woodley. To no surprise, Jake believes in himself, too. Maybe that’s why Woodley is taking it seriously and sought out training from Floyd Mayweather.

Advertisement

Either way, it was set to be quite a spectacle. However, it looks like it’s about to get even better after Jake confirmed two more “massive” fights have been signed, confirmed, and added to the card.

“Just got off an amazing call, and we finally signed and confirmed adding two massive fights to this card,” he said.

“August 29th will be the event of the year.”

Unfortunately, he hasn’t mentioned who they are yet. However, considering he’s locked in a multi-fight deal with Showtime Sports, the premier network for boxing, the pay-per-view card will most likely be stacked.

Advertisement

Just got off an amazing call and we finally signed and confirmed adding 2 MASSIVE fights to this card August 29th will be the event of the year🤯 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 30, 2021

Naturally, people have started speculating who it might be.

Read More: Jake Paul confirms fight talks with Conor McGregor

Some are convinced Anderson Silva vs. Logan Paul could be a potential candidate, given it’s an appealing fight to Logan that gained traction after reportedly getting leaked.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet. So, boxing fans will need to patiently wait until more information comes to light.