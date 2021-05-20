Jake Paul locks in multi-fight deal with Showtime Sports: "Paid like a king!" - Dexerto

One month removed from his knockout win over Ben Askren, Jake Paul has teased that a new fight is now locked in as part of a new multi-fight deal with Showtime Sports.

Exactly 32 days since his viral win over Ben Askren, Paul appears to have his next fight locked in. With three professional bouts on his record and one amateur fight, this upcoming contest will be his fifth in just four years.

What started out as a spectacle among YouTubers quickly transitioned into fights with bigger personalities and renowned athletes. Paul is yet to properly face an accomplished striker, though it could only be a matter of time.

His next bout is all but official as the 24-year-old has begun teasing what’s next as part of a major Showtime Sports announcement. Here’s everything we know.

Jake Paul lands new deal with Showtime Sports

Not only does Paul have a new opponent in his sights, but he also has a new home. After aligning with Triller for his previous bouts, the internet celeb has now signed on the dotted line with Showtime Sports, as first reported by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. This landmark deal is allegedly in place for multiple fights.

Housing many of the world’s biggest boxing stars, Showtime Sports is one of the leading combat sports platforms worldwide.

The Viacom-backed network appears to have taken a keen interest in the Paul brothers. With Jake’s next scrap now confirmed as a Showtime promotion, it follows close behind Logan’s bout with Floyd Mayweather. Both will available as Pay Per View events exclusively through Showtime.

Jake Paul has a new promotional home. The YouTuber-turned-boxing-star has a deal in place with Showtime Sports for his next bout. Full story coming to @espn. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) May 20, 2021

Jake Paul teases next fight

While there’s been no shortage of call-outs on social media, Paul remained relatively quiet in the weeks following his win over Askren. That all came to an end on May 19, however, as he finally confirmed the next fight is right around the corner.

“New fight announcement coming soon,” he revealed on Twitter. “In the media business, they say content is king…. And in the fight business, fighters are the content… So we are the kings. Make sure you are getting paid like a king.”

For the time being, there are no specific details as to who he might be facing. From YouTube stars to rappers, just about everyone has been calling for a shot. We’ll have to wait and see who Paul ended up picking.

in the media business they say content is king… and in the fight business, fighters are the content…so WE are the kings👑 make sure you are getting paid like a king! new fight announcement coming soon… — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 19, 2021

There’s no telling when we might get a proper announcement. With older brother Logan fighting June 6, there’s a good chance we hear shortly after that.