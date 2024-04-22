Jake Paul backed to make massive MMA offers despite delayed PFL debut

Jake Paul has received backing from the PFL to make some massive offers for his MMA debut, even though that proposed date has been delayed just a little bit.

Since crossing over into the world of combat sports, Jake Paul has taken on a number of different athletes in the boxing ring. Though, to this point, the majority of his opponents have come from Mixed Martial Arts backgrounds including Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz.

The ‘Problem Child’ has also announced that he’ll be stepping onto their turf too, signing a multi-year deal with PFL – the Professional Fighters League – to compete in their SuperFights division.

Jake’s first fight had been expected to happen at the end of 2024, however, that has been “delayed” due to his boxing commitments.

Despite that, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has still been dishing out fight offers to Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, claiming that either former UFC star could make $10 million if they meet him in the PFL’s cage.

While there has been some skepticism that the PFL could afford that, or if it is worth throwing Jake right into the deep end, CEO Peter Murray is on board with his offers.

“We know what that fight will command. It’s one of the biggest events in MMA, absolutely, in terms of the draw, in terms of the internet. So that’s what it’s all about.” Murray said.

“He’s training, he’s building it up and there’s a line of top MMA fighters who would like that chance and that opportunity.”

Murray isn’t the only PFL executive to speak in support of Jake. PFL Founder Donn Davis also said that he’s been in regular contact with the YouTuber-turned-boxer about his debut.

Davis also suggested that Tyron Woodley could be the perfect match-up for him given their history.