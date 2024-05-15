Tyson Fury predicts Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson & calls it “fantastic” for boxing

Tyson Fury spent time on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani ahead of his heavyweight championship unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk.

In the interview, Fury spoke of his anticipation for the historic fight. He complimented Usyk’s resume, but promised to leave the ring victorious on May 18.

Toward the end of the segment, Helwani mentioned the upcoming Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match set for July 20 in front of a worldwide Netflix audience.

Although many have criticized the Paul vs Tyson matchup, Fury disagreed with the detractors. He says that it’s “fantastic” for the sport.

“I think it’s fantastic. This creates a lot of money for Texas, selling out all those tickets, which means drinks, alcohol, food, beverage, and everything from the local area.

“All of Mike’s team are being fed. And all of Jake’s team is being fed out of it. So, a lot of mouths are being fed, and many people’s rents are being paid. I don’t know what’s to be negative about it.

“I’m looking forward to it. I get to see the legend Mike Tyson back in the ring in my era. Fantastic. I get to see him live and exclusive as an adult. What a treat.”

Fury then came to the defense of the Paul brothers specifically, stating that they’ve both been a positive gain for the combat sports world.

“I know we’ve got a rivalry going on with Tommy [Fury], but I got to speak it how I see it. Jake and Logan have done absolutely fantastic for themselves.

“I know they’ve got a lot of haters. However, I am not one of them. I’m a fan. I support people going and making lots of millions of dollars out of boxing.

“It only makes it better for young people who don’t get paid because more people will see the fight and be interested in it. So, more eyes to the game, and it’s better.”

Tyson Fury predicts Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Helwani explained that Paul vs Tyson is a professional boxing bout, not an exhibition, and asked for the champion’s prediction.

“Listen, if Mike Tyson hits anybody, I don’t care if he’s ninety, he’s going to knock him out, isn’t he? He’s ’Iron’ Mike Tyson, the baddest man on the planet.

“And Jake Paul, he’s very experienced now, and he’s had a lot of tough fights and good fights. And he’s probably a quarter of the man’s age.

“But obviously, I have to back Mike Tyson; I’m named after the legend. I’m backing Mike for the knockout! Come on, Mike!”

Fury’s father, John Fury, named his son after Tyson, whom he was a massive fan of during the emergence of ‘Iron Mike’ in the 1980s and 1990s.

The lineal and WBC champion gets a chance to handle business against Usyk on May 18, then he’ll be free to watch his namesake take the ring vs Paul on July 20.