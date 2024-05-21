Jake Paul rival called out for fight on Mike Tyson card by ex-UFC star

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley has been called out for a fight on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, and it’s from another former UFC fighter.

When Jake Paul and Mike Tyson confirmed that they would, in fact, be fighting each other this summer, the pair came under plenty of scrutiny given the 31-year age gap between them, as ‘Iron’ Mike will be 58 when they meet in the middle of the ring.

The pair have since confirmed a few rules around the fight, including the fact it’ll be a professional contest, but they’ll use heavier gloves. There has also been some confirmation around the undercard since then too.

Article continues after ad

UFC star Jose Aldo recently revealed that he’d been offered a fight against Neeraj Goyat, another of Jake’s rivals, but that has been scrapped.

Now, former UFC fighter ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry has called out Tyron Woodley, suggesting that they could square off on the undercard in July.

Article continues after ad

“Damn my dawg @TWooodley, gotta redeem yourself in a boxing match against me on the @netflix card,” Perry tweeted on May 19, as Tyson roasted some of Jake’s former opponents as “little children.”

As noted, the undercard for the Paul vs Tyson has started to take shape. Amanda Serrano, who is a part of Jake’s Most Valuable Promotions, will be taking on Katie Taylor in the co-main event. MVP prospect Ashton Slyve will also be on the card against undefeated fighter Floyd Schofield.

Article continues after ad

There will be UFC-influenced fights too. Darren Till is slated to take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Chavez Jr had been offered a fight against Mike Perry, and while the former UFC man said the pay “wasn’t incredible,” he was “interested” in being on the card.

He’s clearly still got interest in being on the card, seeing as he’s called out Woodley, but who knows if they’ll actually fight.