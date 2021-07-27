Jake Paul confirms fight talks with Conor McGregor and says it “will happen”

Internet sensation Jake Paul says he is in talks with Conor McGregor’s team over a fight saying he’s the “money fight” for the UFC legend.

When Jake Paul and his brother Logan first stepped into boxing, they were settling scores with other YouTubers. Though, they’ve gone beyond that in the last few months, fighting actual athletes and fighters.

While Logan has gone the distance with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, Jake’s big fish is the notorious one – Conor McGregor.

The YouTuber has called out the Irish UFC star on numerous occasions, even commissioning a ‘sleepy McGregor’ chain that mocks his first loss to Dustin Poirier. While a fight has always seemed like a pipe dream, it could actually happen.

During an appearance on Fox Sports’ The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Jake revealed that he’s in talks with McGregor’s camp over a potential bout.

“I think it will happen. Look, I’m the money fight for Conor McGregor right now,” the influencer told Cowherd. “There is no other fighter right now who is on a bigger level than me that is calling out Conor McGregor and wants to fight Conor. Our team is in touch with his team and there’s talk of it actually happening.”

Jake noted that people thought him wanting to fight McGregor was a joke at first but now, well, he says “it’s as real as it gets,” and he’s aiming to meet the MMA star in the ring.

If they do eventual square off, well, Jake is backing himself to knockout McGregor just like he has Nate Robinson and Ben Askren.

While he hasn’t responded to this new development, the former UFC Champion did say that he was open to fighting the Paul’s prior to his most recent loss. It would obviously be a huge fight, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.