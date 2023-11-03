Jake Paul reveals details on mystery opponent by comparing legendary boxers

Jake Paul has revealed some details about the mystery opponent for his upcoming return to the boxing ring, comparing them to some of the greatest boxers ever.

Since Jake Paul dove into the world of boxing, there have been plenty of skeptics and critics of his opponents and subsequent boxing record.

The YouTube star has amassed a 7-1 record so far, defeating Tyron Woodley twice, Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, AnEsonGib, and Nate Robinson. The only blemish on his record came in a loss to Tommy Fury – a defeat he remains eager to make up for after the Brit defeated KSI and claimed to end YouTuber boxing.

Jake has been out of the ring since that August victory over Diaz, but has confirmed that he’ll return to the ring in mid-December.

Jake Paul reveals some details about who he’ll fight in boxing return

That December return will come against a boxer who, as of writing, has yet to be announced. There has been some speculation online that Jake would face former UFC fighter Mike Perry, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“Jake Paul’s opponent for his 9th fight will not be a “boxer” similar to: Tomas Mrazek (Tyson Fury), Daniel Martinez (Canelo Alvarez), Jesus Chavez (Floyd Mayweather). It will be a boxer with a winning record,” his MVP brand tweeted on November 1, offering up some slight insight into who he’ll fight.

At the time, Mrazek had a 4-23-5 record, Martinez was a 17-0-1 prospect, and Chavez had gone 1-13-1. So, it’s certainly a mixed bag of where his opponent could land.

Despite the loss to Tommy, the ‘Problem Child’ has been eager to continue comparing himself to some of the boxing greats. His brother Logan even stated that he believes a fight with Canelo is “insane” but also a certainty to happen.

Jake has continued adding fuel to that fire by stating he has “a lot further to go” with regards to boxing. His ultimate aim is to be a world champion, as sky-high as that seems.

It remains to be seen as to who he’ll stand across the ring from come December 15, but it certainly seems like it’ll be interesting.