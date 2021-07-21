Logan Paul explains why he can’t believe Anderson Silva actually wants to fight him

Logan Paul was a massive fan of UFC legend Anderson Silva growing up, and he explained how he can’t believe the fighter he always looked up to has now made it his “goal” to fight him.

Logan has been basking in glory after holding his ground against Floyd Mayweather and showing the world that he’s no slouch in the ring. He wasn’t happy with his performance. However, it earned him praise from many others, including Mike Tyson.

Since then, he’s been linked to several other possible fights. At one stage, it looked like a re-match against Olajide Olayinka Williams ‘KSI’ Olatunji was on the cards, while others believed he was going to take on Mike Tyson.

However, the rumor that gained the most traction was that he’d go toe to toe against Silva in a boxing match. And it solidified even further when MMA fighter Dillon Danis leaked a message that claimed a “huge event” between them is going down in September.

Silva recently said in an interview that taking on Logan was his next goal, and Logan explained why it feels surreal. “The first celebrity I ever met and got a picture with was Anderson Silva. He was so famous, and I was so excited,” he said.

“I’m watching this interview, and I’m like, how the f**k is it Anderson Silva’s goal to fight me?” the maverick star added.

“Growing up, I wanted to be Anderson Silva. I was like, oh my god, that guy is so badass. I want to fight like him and be famous like him, and now his goal is to fight me?”

Logan isn’t the only one to be shocked by the possibility of them fighting.

However, the world never expected him to step into the ring against Mayweather either. His performance in that fight was impressive given the disparity in their experience.

But will he be able to do it again against someone who better matches his height and weight like Silva? There’s only one way to find out.