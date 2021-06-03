Tommy Fury predicts Jake Paul over Tyron Woodley: 'He won't fight anyone who can beat him' - Dexerto

Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy has severe doubts that former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley can beat Jake Paul when the two duke it out in August.

Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm, securing multiple victories in the ring, most recently being a first round knockout of former mixed martial artist Ben Askren.

Now, Paul is facing his biggest challenge yet in the form of former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

In an interview with DAZN, the undefeated 5-0 Tommy Fury was asked about what he thinks about Jake Paul’s upcoming match, who he thinks will win and potentially facing the YouTuber himself.

While the likes of UFC President Dana White and Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone have picked Woodley to win, Fury believes Jake Paul is too “cunning” to pick an opponent who could beat him.

“He has earned a lot of money and if there was any chance of Tyron Woodley beating Jake Paul that contract wouldn’t have got signed,” Fury explained. “Why would Jake Paul put himself in a position where he is going to get knocked spark out? He is not going to fight anybody who will test him because he doesn’t need to.”

It’s definitely an interesting point. Given Paul’s career so far, he’s been impressive, but some have argued he’s yet to face a real opponent. And for Fury, he thinks this is still the case.

Tommy Fury would fight Jake Paul “any day of the week”

That said, it doesn’t mean that Fury himself isn’t against stepping up to fight Jake Paul and warned the influencer that it wouldn’t be fun and games if they were to duke it out.

Floyd Mayweather warns Jake Paul after hat brawl

“If Jake Paul gets in the ring with me it will be dangerous for him, but keep fighting these clowns he’s fighting and it’s not going to be dangerous for him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tyson and Tommy Fury’s promoter Frank Warren made the case for a bout between Jake and the WBC Heavyweight Champion’s brother.

After praising Jake for taking advantage of his followers to push a boxing career, Warren said a potential fight between him and Tommy is absolutely on the table.

“If he wants to fight Tommy, that fight is there every day of the week,” he revealed. “The level Tommy is at now is a level above Jake. If Jake wants that fight, he isn’t even pushing an open door. The hinges are off and he just needs to walk in and we will do it.”

“I will carry Tommy there for the fight. It’s a no-brainer and the general public will watch it,” he added.

This opinion was echoed by Tommy in an interview with BT Sport where the boxer said that he’d be down for a match with Jake “any day of the week.”

If Tommy’s prediction for the match between Jake and Woodley holds true, it seems increasingly possible that he could end up being next in line to fight the influencer. We’ll have to see what the future holds when Paul and Woodley face off on August 28.