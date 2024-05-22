Jake Paul lays out one big condition for whoever wants to fight him after Mike Tyson

Jake Paul has hinted at who he could fight after Mike Tyson, and it involves two fighters who are fighting on the undercard of that July superfight.

When Jake Paul’s superfight with Mike Tyson was first announced, fans were initially skeptical about a few things. The 31-year age gap between the two fighters was the big one, as well as if it’d be a professional clash, and who’d be on the undercard.

Answers have started to be provided for a few of those questions. Not only will the ‘Problem Child’ and ‘Iron’ Mike compete under professional rules, but the undercard is going to be stacked with interesting fights.

Amanda Serrano, one of Jake’s teammates on the Most Valuable Promotions brand, is taking on Katie Taylor in a rematch of their 2022 classic. There is also a fight between ex-UFC fighter Darren Till and former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The clash between Till and Cesar Chavez Jr will not only be an interesting one, given the Mexican is coming off a loss to Anderson Silva, but it could also lead to one of them fighting Jake next.

“Man, they’ve just got to make a statement. A KO, win the crowd over,” Jake told The Schmo when asked what the two fighters have got to do to come up against up him.

“And, do so good that I see their skill and I am impressed and want to make a big fight with them happen.”

Timestamp of 3:15

While undercard isn’t shaping up to be some sort of eliminator tournament for Jake’s next fight, there will be interesting clashes for him to keep an eye on.

Some of the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s other long-time rivals, like Tyron Woodley and Neeraj Goyat, have also been floated as potential opponents for other crossover fights. Though, nothing has been announced for those just yet. So, we’ll have to wait and see if they do make it on the card.

