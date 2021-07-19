Logan Paul vs Anderson Silva reportedly leaked for September 19

Logan Paul is winding down from his June 6 boxing match against 50-0 champ Floyd Mayweather — but it looks like another massive fight might be on the horizon for the YouTube star.

Logan Paul, along with little bro Jake Paul, are making huge waves in the world of influencer boxing.

After popularizing the trend with fellow YouTuber KSI, Logan Paul shocked the world by scoring a bout with none other than Floyd Mayweather… but there could be yet another jaw-dropping matchup in store for him.

On July 19, MMA fighter Dillon Danis leaked a direct message he’d received on Instagram from Jiu-Jitsu black belt Viktor Doria, which claimed that a “huge event” would be going down in Dubai on September 19.

According to Doria, the event will feature none other than Logan Paul vs Anderson Silva — an MMA legend who holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history of 2,457 days.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Doria gave Danis any more info on the potential bout… but it’s certainly set social media alight with speculation and excitement regarding yet another massive matchup for Logan Paul.

This would mark the first time that Paul has fought against a mixed martial artist in the boxing ring for a professional bout, taking after his younger brother, Jake Paul, who notably took on former olympic MMA fighter Ben Askren in April.

While Jake is now gearing up to face off against Tyron Woodley, another huge name in MMA and a five-time UFC Welterweight Champion, it seems that Paul could be taking a similar path — although it’s unclear if this proposed bout is actually the real deal.

Neither Paul nor Silva have commented on the rumors at the time of writing.