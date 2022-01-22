Jake Paul all but confirms MMA debut while hinting at Conor McGregor bout

Jake Paul has more or less ‘confirmed’ his MMA debut after revealing what weight class he’s aiming for, while also further hinting a bout against UFC superstar Conor McGregor could finally be coming.

Jake Paul has been over the moon after having a stellar year in 2021. Not only did he beat Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, but he also beat the latter again in a rematch, bringing his professional boxing record to 5 – 0.

There’s been lots of speculation about who he’ll take on next. He’s been linked to fights against everyone from boxing legend Mike Tyson to former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, and even UFC star Jorge Masvidal.

Advertisement

Less than a day after UFC president Dana White played down his feud with Paul and said “never say never” regarding his potential debut in the octagon, Paul implied it was happening. He also hinted that it could be against Conor McGregor.

“When I make my MMA debut, I could cut 20 pounds and do it at welterweight,” he said, which would bring him down to 170 pounds. “That’s what all UFC fighters do, and many have destroyed their bodies and minds doing it.”

However, he ultimately decided against it because he wanted to prioritize his health. Instead, he’s come up with another suggestion. “I’m going do it at middleweight,” which is quite a bit higher at 185. “Health first.”

Advertisement

Paul also pointed out that it would get him almost on par with Conor McGregor’s current weight of 190 pounds. While this doesn’t mean a bout with McGregor is any more likely than it already was, but it does double down on Paul’s fascination with fighting the UFC superstar.

. @danawhite when I make my MMA debut, I could cut 20 pounds & do it at Welterweight / 170 pounds. That’s what all UFC fighters do and many have destroyed their bodies & minds doing it. But I’m gonna do it at Middleweight (185). Health first. PS Conor walking around at 190 pic.twitter.com/ifR8ed3FTE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 21, 2022

In December 2020, Paul said he was “dedicating his life” to beating McGregor. He also laid down a $50 million fight challenge at the time but never heard back.

Read More: Mike Tyson shuts down Jake Paul fight for good

However, he confirmed fight talks were underway in April 2021 and doubled down on that claim again in November 2021, revealing that it could happen in the next 24 months. We’ll have to wait and see whether it comes to fruition.