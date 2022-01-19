Jake Paul vows to go to space with Elon Musk for 25th birthday

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul celebrated his 25th birthday in style, posting a nude photo with girlfriend Julia Rose, and promising some special highlights for his quarter-life milestone.

Jake Paul is one of the most stylish celebrities in the internet era, frequently flaunting his wealth, over-the-top life, and boxing challenges.

For his birthday, the 5-0 boxer revealed five goals for his 25th year on this planet. While some seem tame, others would be prosperous if he manages to pull them off.

Primarily, he wants to go to space with Elon Musk – something that could break the internet.

Jake Paul x Elon Musk?

In an Instagram post, the younger Paul brother posted a nude picture with girlfriend and explained his goals for his 25th birthday.

“Get better every single day & enjoy every moment doing it,” he wrote to begin. Following this, he commented how he wanted to elevate women’s boxing and help kids through his charity, Boxing Bullies.

Next, he promised to “expose” UFC President Dana White while fighting for fighters. Jake has been feuding with White for many months now with Paul trying to get the UFC boss to pay his athletes more for competing.

Finally, The Problem Child outlined his most insane goal of all: “Go to outer space with Jeff, Richard, or Elon.”

Seeing Paul and Elon Musk together in space could be one of the greatest spectacles of the year if it ends up happening, but it’s unclear if he has actually reached out to the SpaceX founder to make it a reality.

We’ll have to see what happens as the year rolls on, but 2022 could be one for the ages if things go Jake Paul’s way.