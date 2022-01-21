Jake Paul in UFC? Dana White admits “never say never” over YouTuber’s MMA fight rumors

UFC President Dana White admitted that Jake Paul in the UFC is a possibility as he’ll “never say never,” but he has some doubts that the YouTuber would make the leap.

Following his devastating knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in their rematch, all eyes have been on who Jake Paul will fight next. The 25-year-old has been tipped to fight former Middleweight boxing king Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and has been called out by other boxers as well.

However, the social media star has revealed that he’s been training in mixed martial arts too, and could even be in line to join the ranks of Bellator or PFL to step inside the cage.

If he does step into the MMA world, fans would naturally want to see Jake in the UFC at some point, given that is the biggest stage. Though, he’s had a well-documented beef with UFC President Dana White. However, Dana is “done” with that from his side.

The UFC boss joined the NELK Boys on their FULL SEND Podcast on January 20th, and naturally got to talking about the long-standing beef with Jake.

“It’s not that he doesn’t have my respect, I don’t even know the kid. To be honest with you, right here right now, this is the last time you’ll hear me talking about him. I’m done with it,” Dana said, noting that Jake didn’t respond to his drug-testing challenge, so he’s over the back-and-forth.

White was quickly quizzed by the YouTube stars on whether Jake could make the move to MMA and, eventually, the UFC too. “Would I let him (in the UFC)? Well, he can do whatever he wants to do. I don’t know. I don’t think that would ever happen but listen, I never say never anymore,” he responded.

Topic starts at 14:05

The UFC boss noted that he never expected to promote a fight between a UFC fighter and Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, but that happened back in 2017 with Conor McGregor, so nothing is off the table.

Beyond talking a bit about Cesar Chavez Jr., and wanting to train in MMA at the famed AKA Gym, Jake has been a little more low-key about what his next move might be.

So, we’ll have to keep an eye on things and whether or not his potential MMA switch becomes reality.