Jake Paul claims he’s “dedicating his life” to beating Conor McGregor

Social media star turned occasional boxer Jake Paul has revealed just how far he will go to beat the MMA superstar Conor McGregor in a fight, saying he’s “dedicating his life” to the ultimate match.

Since his undercard fight with Deji at the Logan Paul vs KSI event back in August 2018, the youngest Paul brother has undeniably developed a taste for the sport.

Most recently he fought Nate Robinson, and in just two rounds Jake managed to knock his opponent out, in a clip that promptly went viral. The YouTuber reportedly scooped up millions in earnings from the fight. But Jake is by no means planning to stop there.

He’s now setting his sights on some much higher-level opponents, saying in a post-fight interview: “I’m taking this seriously. There’s a long list of opponents that I want. Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I’m going to knock them both out.”

In an interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Jake has revealed just how committed he is to fighting the mixed martial arts star, though acknowledges that it will take a whole lot of preparation.

He explained: “I want to fight a couple more people, I think, first. But we’re figuring that out. Because I wanna prove to the world that I’m gonna knock out all these fighters.”

“Conor McGregor can maybe be like the final boss,” Jake continued. “You know if we were playing a video game he could maybe be the final boss. And then I’ll probably retire after I beat McGregor.”

The star also made sure to hammer home to viewers that he really is in this game for the long run, saying “people just think it’s a joke, people are like ‘ah, he’s gonna get killed.’ I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor.”

A Paul vs. McGregor fight would certainly be one to tune in to, and with these events being a huge revenue magnet, the chances of its continuation are substantial.