Jake Paul claims he’s “dedicating his life” to beating Conor McGregor

Published: 5/Dec/2020 11:48

by Georgina Smith
Image of Jake Paul and image of Conor McGregor side by side
Instagram: Jake Paul / Wikimedia Commons

Social media star turned occasional boxer Jake Paul has revealed just how far he will go to beat the MMA superstar Conor McGregor in a fight, saying he’s “dedicating his life” to the ultimate match.

Since his undercard fight with Deji at the Logan Paul vs KSI event back in August 2018, the youngest Paul brother has undeniably developed a taste for the sport.

Most recently he fought Nate Robinson, and in just two rounds Jake managed to knock his opponent out, in a clip that promptly went viral. The YouTuber reportedly scooped up millions in earnings from the fight. But Jake is by no means planning to stop there.

Jake Paul stands celebrating after defeating Deji Olatunji.
IG: JakePaul
Jake Paul celebrates victory over Deji.

He’s now setting his sights on some much higher-level opponents, saying in a post-fight interview: “I’m taking this seriously. There’s a long list of opponents that I want. Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I’m going to knock them both out.”

In an interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Jake has revealed just how committed he is to fighting the mixed martial arts star, though acknowledges that it will take a whole lot of preparation.

He explained: “I want to fight a couple more people, I think, first. But we’re figuring that out. Because I wanna prove to the world that I’m gonna knock out all these fighters.”

Topic starts at 8:48

“Conor McGregor can maybe be like the final boss,” Jake continued. “You know if we were playing a video game he could maybe be the final boss. And then I’ll probably retire after I beat McGregor.”

The star also made sure to hammer home to viewers that he really is in this game for the long run, saying “people just think it’s a joke, people are like ‘ah, he’s gonna get killed.’ I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor.”

A Paul vs. McGregor fight would certainly be one to tune in to, and with these events being a huge revenue magnet, the chances of its continuation are substantial.

TimTheTatman gives epic rant on why Twitch DMCA ban won’t bother him

Published: 5/Dec/2020 11:28

by Joe Craven
TimTheTatman sat at his streaming setup
Twitch: TimTheTatman

Twitch powerhouse Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar has hit out at the streaming platform’s changing music rules, explaining that any DMCA ban he receives will simply see him end up on “the beach”. 

The ongoing DMCA issues in the Twitch community are showing no sign of slowing down. New guidance from the platform recommends that content creators avoid playing any music to their audiences for fear it could result in a copyright strike.

Despite being one of Twitch’s most-followed streamers, sitting at nearly 6 million followers, Betar is willing to risk the punishment, and plans to continue listening to music as normal.

During a December 4 livestream, TimTheTatman spoke at length about Twitch’s DMCA guidelines, explaining that any ban will simply prompt him to ‘hit the beach.’

Timthetatman Gladiator
YouTube: TimTheTatman
TimTheTatman is not afraid of hitting the beach if he receives a Twitch ban.

Tim was playing a video that many viewers were concerned featured some copyrighted music. Their advice, as you’d expect, was to turn off the video or, at the very least, play it without sound.

“Tim you’re listening to it, stop listening,” he read. “Bro listen, man! If I get f**king banned, I’m going to the beach, literally. I’ve been on this platform for eight years bro, okay? I’ve been listening to music, pretty normally, for about 7 years. And now all of a sudden they’re like: ‘Hey! Stop doing all that!’ It’s just natural, it’s what I do.”

“If I get f**king banned, I’m f**king banned bro,” he continued, becoming increasingly animated. “I’ll invest my money, I’m going to the f**king beach. You’ll see me on the beach at the panhandle with a straw hat on, and a Bud Light Seltzer in my hand… Any questions?”

His Twitch viewers found the rant hilarious and admirable, with Tim not willing to change his favorite streaming habits despite issues with music on Twitch’s end.

Twitch has been criticized for their response to the wave of DMCA strikes that have hit the platform in 2020. Streamers have argued that they were not given fair warning, and that tools to respond/deal with the claims were either insufficient or non-existent.

Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red have now included a setting in the game that will disable any copyright sounds, to help protect content creators.