Jake Paul and Mike Tyson reportedly “on board” for $50m fight in 2022

Jake Paul has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with boxing legend Mike Tyson for a $50 million exhibition match in 2022.

Throughout 2021 the big rumor was that Logan Paul would be the one to face off against Tyson in the ring.

However, according to a new report it seems the younger of the Paul brothers will actually be the one taking on the boxing legend.

Jake and Tyson “on board” for exhibition fight

In a report from a British newspaper on January 17, which was also Jake’s 25th birthday, an unnamed source said that both parties had agreed to an exhibition fight in Las Vegas later in 2022.

“Mike and Jake are on board for an exhibition bout in Las Vegas,” the Sun’s source said. “A verbal deal has been struck to get it on, but like all forms of sports business, now it’s all about the contracts and money split.”

According to the story, organizers are hoping the pay-per-view fight will generate around $50 million (£36 million) total. But there’s still the question of when it will take place.

Before this news broke, the big rumor was that Jake would be taking on Boxing star Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez for his next fight. That could still happen however, especially if the Tyson fight is set for later on in 2022.

Meanwhile, Tyson had said previously he would be fighting in February of this year, but if he’s set to fight Jake instead of Logan as reported, that could very well be getting pushed back as well.