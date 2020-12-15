Logo
Jake Paul taunts “scared” Conor McGregor to accept $50m fight offer 

Published: 15/Dec/2020 4:07

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jake Paul has tried to taunt Conor McGregor into accepting an alleged $50 million fight offer, claiming the former UFC double champion was “scared” and “ducking” him.

Jake Paul has been hot property after he knocked out Nate Robinson in a boxing bout back in November. Since then, he’s called out some big names, including Conor McGregor, LeBron James, and Dillon Danis. He was even challenged by NHL star Evander Kane.

In the end, though, he doubled down on Conor McGregor and claimed he’s “dedicating his life” to beat him in a match. It will almost certainly be an uneven contest since Conor McGregor is an elite fighter. But that hasn’t stopped Jake Paul from pursuing the fight. 

If anything, it’s motivated him even more. He’ll have a chance to prove the haters and naysayers wrong. In his latest video, he claims his team sent Conor McGregor a $50 million fight offer and taunted the UFC superstar to accept it. 

Jake Paul flattened Nate Robinson in their November boxing bout.

“What the f***k is up, you Irish c**nt?” he said. “Good morning Conor McGregor. I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now. Or maybe you’re jacking off because you’re sick of f**king your wife. I mean, she’s a four Conor. You can do a lot better.”

“My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning. 50 million dollars cash. Proof of funds. The biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered,” he added. “But you’re scared to fight me, Conor. You’re ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f**king YouTuber. You’re 0 – 1 as a boxer. I’m 2 – 0 as a boxer.”

“I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history,” he said. “But you wanna fight Dustin Poirer, who has less followers on Instagram than my f**king dog. That’s a fact.”

Conor McGregor has been vigorously training ahead of his fight against Dustin Poirier.

“And Dana White, you’re a f**king pussy too. You ugly f**king bald bitch,” he added. “You said there’s zero percent chance of this fight happening. But there’s a zero percent chance of you getting some f**king pussy.

Just when it looked like he’d finished his relentless tirade of abuse, he wrapped up his video with one last comment. “Conor, you’re scared. Dana, you’re scared. Sign the f**king contract, you idiots,” he said. “Jesus f**king christ. Irish b*tch. F**k you guys.”

Conor McGregor hasn’t responded yet. He’s already locked in to fight Dustin Poirier in January and has made it pretty clear that he plans on reinvigorating his UFC career,

However, he has been swooned by big money offers in the past, and Jake Paul’s $50 million offer will undoubtedly tempt him. Plus, he insulted the man and his wife, which might tip him over the edge.

Mako quits 100 Thieves, The Mob: “I’m done pretending I’m okay”

Published: 15/Dec/2020 1:50

by Isaac McIntyre
100 Thieves The Mob

100 Thieves content creator Joseph ‘Mako’ Kelsey has shocked fans by announcing his departure from the popular Los Angeles organization, along with four-man content group The Mob, to take a break from the “the plague that is social media.”

The popular Twitch and YouTube creator announced his decision in a Twitlonger shared to his personal Twitter account on Dec. 14. In the announcement, he pointed to social media ⁠— which he dubbed a “plague” ⁠— as a big reason for his shocking decision.

“I have decided to fully move back to New York and leave this content life,” the star wrote. “I’ve been thinking about this for a longgg [sic] time, and I know this may come as a surprise, but for me it really isn’t… I think it’s very overdue.”

Kelsey, who founded The Mob alongside Classify, Avalanche, and Froste, admitted he “does not want to be a content creator” anymore.

“I’m done pretending I’m okay, when I’m not. This is the lowest I’ve been… all I want is genuine happiness and I will not find that here. I love Classy, Froste, Ava… [and] they deserve someone who is going to grind every day.”

The Mob have been together as a four-man content group for more than three years.

The Mob has been together for more than three years as a content group, after originally meeting through the MLG forums. Their brand has spread across Twitter and Twitch, and they were officially signed by 100 Thieves in June 2019.

Mako’s announcement appears to have blindsided the other three members of the content group, as well. The team, posting under their moniker “The Mob,” admitted Mako’s decision was “completely unexpected,” but that they support him.

“We understand his decision, and we will continue to support him as a friend and wish him well,” the group wrote. “We would like to thank Mako for everything he has done for the last 3 years, and we will never forget the memories we created together.”

Classify, Avalanche, and Froste confirmed they would still be going on holidays over Christmas, as planned, before returning in early January. The Mob gave no indication regarding if they would replace Mako in the group.

Mako’s shock December announcement has been met by an outpouring of well-wishes and goodbye messages from the 100 Thieves family, and the internet as a whole.

Enable, who recently joined the org, stated “mental health [comes] over all,” while CourageJD said he was “proud” of Mako for “doing what is best.” BrookeAB, Hitch, and FIFA star Castro were also among the big names leaving messages.

The Mob members each left a message beneath his announcement, too. Classify declared it was an “honor” to grow alongside him, while Froste said he would miss him heading into 2021.

Finally, Avalanche simply said goodbye with a photo of the pair. “My guy, forever and always,” he wrote, and added a purple heart.

Mako also revealed he would be stepping away from “the plague that is social media” as part of an extended hiatus. “I used to check my timeline quite literally the entire day everyday and it was so unhealthy,” he said. “I haven’t enjoyed it for a long time.”

“Sorry if this all is coming as a shock, I know I never shared this side of how I’ve been feeling, but I really hope everyone can understand where I’m coming from, and if not, that’s okay too… love you all, thank you for everything.”