Jake Paul taunts “scared” Conor McGregor to accept $50m fight offer 

Jake Paul has tried to taunt Conor McGregor into accepting an alleged $50 million fight offer, claiming the former UFC double champion was “scared” and “ducking” him.

Jake Paul has been hot property after he knocked out Nate Robinson in a boxing bout back in November. Since then, he’s called out some big names, including Conor McGregor, LeBron James, and Dillon Danis. He was even challenged by NHL star Evander Kane.

In the end, though, he doubled down on Conor McGregor and claimed he’s “dedicating his life” to beat him in a match. It will almost certainly be an uneven contest since Conor McGregor is an elite fighter. But that hasn’t stopped Jake Paul from pursuing the fight.

If anything, it’s motivated him even more. He’ll have a chance to prove the haters and naysayers wrong. In his latest video, he claims his team sent Conor McGregor a $50 million fight offer and taunted the UFC superstar to accept it.

“What the f***k is up, you Irish c**nt?” he said. “Good morning Conor McGregor. I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now. Or maybe you’re jacking off because you’re sick of f**king your wife. I mean, she’s a four Conor. You can do a lot better.”

“My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning. 50 million dollars cash. Proof of funds. The biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered,” he added. “But you’re scared to fight me, Conor. You’re ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f**king YouTuber. You’re 0 – 1 as a boxer. I’m 2 – 0 as a boxer.”

“I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history,” he said. “But you wanna fight Dustin Poirer, who has less followers on Instagram than my f**king dog. That’s a fact.”

“And Dana White, you’re a f**king pussy too. You ugly f**king bald bitch,” he added. “You said there’s zero percent chance of this fight happening. But there’s a zero percent chance of you getting some f**king pussy.

Just when it looked like he’d finished his relentless tirade of abuse, he wrapped up his video with one last comment. “Conor, you’re scared. Dana, you’re scared. Sign the f**king contract, you idiots,” he said. “Jesus f**king christ. Irish b*tch. F**k you guys.”

Conor McGregor hasn’t responded yet. He’s already locked in to fight Dustin Poirier in January and has made it pretty clear that he plans on reinvigorating his UFC career,

However, he has been swooned by big money offers in the past, and Jake Paul’s $50 million offer will undoubtedly tempt him. Plus, he insulted the man and his wife, which might tip him over the edge.