Jake Paul claims fight with Conor McGregor is not far away

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been wanting a fight with UFC icon Conor McGregor for a long time, and now, he’s promising it could happen very soon.

Jake Paul and his brother Logan have taken the boxing world by storm, duking it out with combat sports veterans such as Floyd Mayweather and Tyron Woodley. But the biggest fight for either brother may be still to come.

In December, Jake will be fighting Tommy Fury, the brother of boxing champion Tyson Fury. Meanwhile, Logan is rumored to take on Mike Tyson in February in what should be a slobber knocker of a match.

Advertisement

Although The Problem Child’s sights are still set on securing the win against Tommy and making him change his last name to ‘Fumbles,’ a fight with Conor McGregor seems to be inching closer and closer.

Jake Paul promises fans a fight with Conor McGregor

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Paul explained how his rise to boxing stardom began with him challenging McGregor, said and he will end up securing that deal.

“People were like, ‘Oh, that kid’s crazy. McGregor will kill him!’” Paul mocked his critics before revealing the fight could be happening sooner than people realize.

“That fight could happen in the next 24 months,” he revealed, claiming the bout is just two years away. “One-hundred percent it probably will, and I will beat him. People are seeing how serious I am about this and change the way they think about it.”

Advertisement

With McGregor currently on a two-fight losing streak having lost back-to-back against Dustin Poirier – something Paul mocked him for – it will be interesting to see what his next step ends up being.

Ultimately, it comes down to McGregor wanting to step foot into the ring with Jake, but the YouTuber seems confident that the fight will happen and that he’ll emerge victorious over the Notorious One.