Jake Paul’s boxing called “garbage” by Julio Cesar Chavez Jr who wants fight next

Former Middleweight boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr labeled Jake Paul as “garbage” and promised to win via knockout should the pair meet in the ring.

Following his devastating knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in their rematch, plenty of fans have been waiting for Jake Paul to announce who he’ll be taking on next.

The social media star has rubbished the idea that he’ll reschedule the long-awaited Tommy Fury fight after the Brit pulled out of their original clash with injury. Jake has even gone as far as saying he’d rather fight heavyweight boxing king Tyson Fury instead.

One name of interest, though, has been that of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The Mexican, who held the WBC Middleweight Title for over two years, has apparently been offered the chance to fight Jake, and seems pretty down to square off.

Jake Paul & Julio Cesar Chavez Jr trash talk

The 35-year-old, who followed his loss to Anderson Silva by defeating Peruvian fighter David Zegarra, is confident of beating the YouTuber-turned-boxer if a fight gets agreed.

“I assure you I will beat Jake Paul’s ass,” the former Middleweight champion said on a recent Instagram live. “I want it as winner takes all when I fight Jake Paul. Winner takes all the money.”

Doubling down on that, Chavez Jr later proclaimed that Jake is “garbage” in the ring and he’s “going to knock him out” if he gets the chance to do so.

If the fight gets signed, the Mexican would represent the first “real boxer” that Jake has squared off against. Though, that’s a challenge he is relishing given his critics have demanded that for some time.

“Julio Cesar Chavez, I like that fight a lot because it silences the critics,” he recently told The Volume Sports’ Boxing with Chris Mannix show. “You know, he was a former world champion and I know I can beat him. That challenge excites me and I’m down.”

However, we’ll have to wait and see if the pair are ultimately going to square off as nothing has been announced just yet.