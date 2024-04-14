UFC 300: Max Holloway records “best KO in UFC history” vs. Justin Gaethje

Max “Blessed” Holloway thoroughly dominated Justin Gaethje for 24 minutes and 50 seconds at UFC 300, but the final exchange sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Justin Gaethje accepted a challenge from Max Holloway at UFC 300, putting his BMF title on the line in front of a packed house in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The buildup to the fight featured respectable trash talk from each side as UFC fans prepared for a battle between two gladiators.

As the men made their way to the octagon, you could cut the tension with a knife. Bruce Buffer even added some extra flare when announcing Holloway and Gaethje’s names.

The challenger got off to a hot start as Holloway pressed the BMF champion early and often. After three rounds, many viewers had Gaethje down on the scorecard.

Then, the fourth round began to shift the momentum in Gaethje’s favor ever so slightly. He landed some heavy punches, eventually knocking Holloway down for the first time in his UFC career.

Holloway retained control of the octagon as the fifth round got underway, but Gaethje never backed down. He kept pushing forward and throwing dangerous hooks.

As the final seconds approached, Holloway already had the judges’ scorecards in his favor. But still, to the excitement of fans everywhere, he pointed to the middle of the octagon and demanded one last exchange.

Gaethje obliged as the two warriors stood face to face in the center of the arena and started throwing haymakers back and forth.

Multiple shots connected for each side during the flurry of punches. With only one second remaining, Holloway landed a perfect hook that sent Gaethje face-first into the mat.

The crowd burst into excitement, and commentators Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik couldn’t contain their shock and awe.

Social media exploded, with countless fans expressing amazement at what they had just watched. Some, including Rogan, called it the best knockout in UFC history.

Afterwards, Holloway thanked Gaethje for accepting the fight. He promised to carry the BMF title with honor — no matter what belt he pursues next.

Twelve years after debuting in the UFC and becoming one of the best featherweights of all time, Holloway answered the bell at 155 pounds against a fearsome striker in Gaethje.

It was never a debate whether or not Holloway is a bad motherf*****, but UFC 300 cemented it. Few, if any, are as deserving of the BMF Championship.