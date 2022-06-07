Logan Paul mocks Floyd Mayweather as he’s still owed fight money a year later

Logan Paul, once again, took some shots at Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather as the boxing icon still owes him money from their fight which happened a year ago.

When it was announced that Logan Paul would be taking on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match, many pundits and outsiders quickly laughed it off as a bit of a circus.

Although no winner was announced, seeing as it was an exhibition, Logan surprised many by taking some of Floyd’s best shots and managing to survive for the duration of the eight-round contest.

While the build-up to the fight was pretty tense, the fallout has been even more dramatic, with the social media star still needing to be paid in full for his involvement in the bout. It’s even gotten to a point where he’s taking legal action against ‘Money’ and his camp.

As it’s been a year since the fight took place in Miami, Florida, Logan took time to reflect on the clash with an Instagram post – and he didn’t miss the opportunity to take a shot at Floyd.

“One year ago today I fought Floyd Mayweather,” the 27-year-old stated, with a photo of him throwing a punch at the 50-0 boxing legend attached. “He’s hard to hit, but even harder to collect money from. Who should I fight next?”

Naturally, his comments section filled up with laughter and praise for his virtual jab at Floyd, though many answered his question by stating that he should trade actual jabs with his brother Jake next. Some, obviously, suggested that he fight Floyd again – double or nothing.

As noted, Logan has threatened legal action as a way to get paid, but he’s also noted that he’s not quite sure who exactly owes him the rest of his money.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be paid in full, but it’s clear that he’s not letting things rest, even if it has been a full year since the fight.