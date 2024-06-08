KSI challenges Slim & Anthony Taylor to 2v1 tag-team boxing fight

YouTube star and influencer boxing pioneer KSI has challenged Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor to a 2v1 tag-team match for his return to the ring.

After losing to Tommy Fury attempting to do what Jake Paul couldn’t in late 2023, KSI took a step back from boxing. The YouTube star also took a long-needed break from the internet, before returning to making videos and focusing efforts on Prime Hydration.

However, he’s now gearing up to touch gloves once again and in a YouTube video on June 8 called out two opponents to a tag-team match on August 31. “They’ve told me to fight a warm-up fight since I’ve had 10 months off,” KSI explained.

He continued: “What they forget ladies and gentlemen is that I am not Jake Paul. I want to fight. I am here to fight. I want to challenge myself. So I’m going to fight a person who has been on my case for ages. So I will be fighting Slim and Anthony Taylor in a 2v1 handicap tag-team match.”

The YouTuber gave the two fighters 24 hours to respond. However, both have already agreed. “2V1 lmao, I’d know his lights out by myself,” Slim wrote on X. “If this is my only chance after chasing KSI for years then I’m sorry AT you ain’t getting tagged. Let’s make it happen.”

Similarly, Anthony Taylor also publicly accepted the offer on social media, all but confirming we’ll see it happen.

Recently, former unified super-lightweight world champion Amir Khan revealed he was in discussions to fight the YouTuber in August.

Regardless, KSI’s eyes are still locked on his long-time rival Jake Paul. In the same YouTube video, KSI gave ‘The Problem Child’ his final offer for the two to clash in the ring once and for all, with the only condition that the fight is held at 185lbs.