Austin McBroom says KSI dodged him for “easy” fight but expects 2022 boxing bout

Virginia Glaze . 53 minutes ago

YouTube star Austin McBroom claims that rival creator KSI dodged his challenge for an “easy” match with Alex Wassabi — but he isn’t trashing the idea of a future bout with the budding British boxer.

Austin McBroom is gearing up for his upcoming boxing match against AnEsonGib… but that isn’t stopping him from thinking about the future.

McBroom and Gib are set to face off on July 30 after months of back-and-forth trash talk. Gib says he wants “revenge” on McBroom over the fallout from his Battle of the Platforms last year — which resulted in a slew of lawsuits against the ACE Family star.

Twitter: AnEsonGib, Social Gloves Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib are slated to face off in the boxing ring this July.

However, to McBroom, Gib is a respectable stepping stone to a greater opponent: KSI, with whom he’s been attempting to secure a fight for nearly a year.

In fact, McBroom claims that he was supposed to box KSI after Battle of the Platforms in 2021, but says that the Brit backed out in favor of an “easy” bout against Alex Wassabi, who KSI is slated to fight in August.

We got the chance to speak with McBroom at his July 12 press conference, where he revealed that he’s anticipating a fight with KSI later this year.

Dexerto McBroom is hopeful that he’ll face off with KSI next.

“I think that’s for sure gonna happen,” he said of the possibility. “It was supposed to happen after my last fight, but he wanted to choose an opponent that was an easy win for him, which I don’t blame him.”

“He obviously saw what I did with my last fight and he got cold feet,” he added.”This time around, we’ll see if we meet up at the end of the year, if he hopefully beats his opponent coming up.”

Although KSI has brushed off talks of a fight with McBroom until his schedule clears up, with his return to boxing coming up soon, there’s a distinct possibility that fans might see this fight take place very soon.

For now, we’ll have to see how McBroom fares in the ring come July 30.