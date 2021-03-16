YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event: Bryce Hall, FaZe Jarvis, Austin McBroom & more - Dexerto

After months in the making, it looks as though YouTubers and TikTokers are finally going head-to-head in a boxing card headed up by YouTuber Austin McBroom of the ACE Family.

Since December 2020, Austin McBroom had been pushing for Bryce Hall to agree to a fight, following on from their peers Jake Paul, Logan Paul and KSI who turned YouTuber boxing into a phenomenon back in 2018.

For months, Bryce refused to fight Austin, resulting in several heated exchanges on social media, but now Bryce appears to have changed his mind. On March 15, Bryce posted an image of printed text which said that talent would be paid $5 million to participate in the fight. He captioned the photo: “now we’re talking… @austinmcbroom you FINALLY got my attention.”

McBroom went on to claim that their potential fight might be part of a bigger event dubbed “YouTubers vs TikTokers,” posting on his Instagram story “Y’all boys ready to show the world who runs social media.”

Who is involved?

In his Instagram teaser, Austin tagged several high-profile names who are purportedly involved like Tayler Holder, Deji, and even FaZe Jarvis.

At the time of writing, it looks as though the creators involved are as follows:

Austin McBroom

Bryce Hall

Deji

FaZe Jarvis

Tayler Holder

Danny Duncan

Tanner Fox

Harry Jowsey

Vinnie Hacker

Nate Wyatt

Gradually the creators are confirming their involvement on their own social media.

FaZe Jarvis tweeted “I have one of the BIGGEST announcements of my life coming up, stay tuned..” before posting an image of him wearing boxing gloves.

Meanwhile, it’s clear that several TikTokers have already been training up after celebrity trainer Andrew Stafford has posted some images and clips of Tayler Holder, Noah Beck, Vinnie Hacker, Bryce Hall, and Nate Wyatt working on their skills.

When and where will the fight take place?

The date and venue are yet to be confirmed, but rumors online suggest that an official announcement will be made on Thursday, March 18.

As most of the creators involved are based in LA, there’s a strong possibility the event could take place a the Staples Center where Logan Paul previously faced off KSI in their second match in 2019.