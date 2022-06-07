Austin McBroom to box AnEsonGib after YouTubers vs TikTokers fallout

ACE Family star Austin McBroom is officially slated to fight fellow influencer AnEsonGib nearly a year after the fallout of the infamous YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event.

In June 2021, fourteen YouTubers and TikTokers faced off in the boxing ring to determine the superior platform.

Ultimately, team YouTube ended up sweeping the competition. The ACE Family’s Austin McBroom notably wiped the floor with his opponent, TikToker Bryce Hall, in the evening’s main event.

Since then, the ACE Family has been involved in a number of lawsuits, with a number of influencers claiming they hadn’t been paid after participating in the boxing extravaganza hosted by LiveOne.

Advertisement

McBroom’s legal troubles with LiveOne were finally resolved early in 2022. The ACE Family has moved out of their foreclosed home in favor of greener pastures, and has taken a break from their YouTube channel, leaving fans curious as to what McBroom has coming up next.

It looked like McBroom was itching to box British YouTube star KSI a few months ago — but it seems his next opponent is a different British influencer.

On June 7, 2022, YouTuber AnEsonGib posted a fight poster to his Instagram account, claiming that he’s set to face off against McBroom in the boxing ring this year.

Advertisement

Gib boasts a 3-1 boxing record, with one loss against Jake Paul. He has beaten fellow influencers MaxPlaysFIFA, Jay Swingler, and Tayler Holder.

His bout against McBroom is slated for July 30 — just a few weeks prior to both KSI and Jake Paul’s separate boxing comeback matches in August.

According to Gib, his upcoming fight is a professional bout, although precious little information has been offered thus far. According to the post, their match will take place in the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnEsonGib (@anesongib)

McBroom posted a similar fight poster to his own Instagram account, where he called out Gib in a lengthy caption… as well as KSI.

Advertisement

“Lil Gibby better appreciate this opportunity, especially after barely beating his last opponent,” he wrote. “Might as well count this as charity work. … KSI, I’ll see you in the ring next at the end of the year…IF you beat your next opponent!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin McBroom (@austinmcbroom)

For now, it’s unclear who KSI’s next opponent will be — but it’s clear that McBroom has his sights set on the British rapper if he manages to take out Gib next month.