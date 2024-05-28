How to watch Matchroom vs Queensberry 5 v 5: Date, full fight card & more

Boxing will be treated to a unique, event when promoters Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing and Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions, pit five of their best fighters head to head.

Saudi Arabian promoter Turki Alalshikh has put on the unprecedented show, as the two British promoters bid to earn bragging rights in the British boxing scene.

Both promoters have chosen five fighters to represent their promotional stables, with two fights at heavyweight, as well as bouts at light-heavyweight, middleweight and featherweight on the fight card.

The card was supposed to offer the support for an undisputed light-heavyweight world title fight between Russian fighters Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, but Beterbiev has since pulled out with injury.

Bivol will still defend his WBA world title in the headline fight, but here is everything you need to know about the Matchroom vs Queensberry 5 v 5 show.

When and where is Matchroom vs Queensberry 5 v 5?

The Matchroom vs Queensberry card will take place on Saturday, June 1, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The undercard will get under way at 2pm ET, 11am PT and 7pm BST.

What is the full fight card for Matchroom vs Queensberry 5 v 5?

As mentioned above, in a fight separate to the Matchroom vs Queensberry competition, Dmitry Bivol will defend his WBA light-heavyweight world title against Libya’s Malik Zinad.

The world title fight will be supplemented by five huge fights in the Matchroom vs Queensberry tournament.

At heavyweight, former WBC world champion Deontay Wilder represents Matchroom against China’s Zhilei Zhang.

In the second heavyweight title fight, Queensberry’s Daniel Dubois takes on the mandatory challenger for the IBF heavyweight world title, Filip Hrgovic.

WBA featherweight world champion, Raymond Ford, defends his world title for Matchroom against Queensberry’s Nick Ball, who comes into the fight off the back of a draw with WBC world champion, Rey Vargas.

British prospect Hamzah Sheeraz represents Queensberry in a middleweight bout with Matchroom’s rising US star Ammo Williams.

While an exciting all British light-heavyweight contest between former world title challenger Craig Richards (Matchroom) and Willie Hutchinson (Queensberry) rounds off the card.

Full fight card

Dmitry Bivol vs Malik Zinad (WBA light-heavyweight world title)

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang (heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois (heavyweight)

Raymond Ford vs Nick Ball (WBA featherweight world title)

Ammo Williams vs Hamzah Sheeraz (middleweight)

Craig Richards vs Willie Hutchinson (light-heavyweight)

How can I watch Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5?

The fight will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN PPV, with it costing $69.99 for fans in the US and £21.99 for fans in the UK.

Viewers in the UK can also choose to watch the fight on TNT Sports Box Office for the same price.

What is the fight week schedule

Tuesday, May 28: Grand arrivals (2pm ET, 11am PT and 7pm BST)

Grand arrivals (2pm ET, 11am PT and 7pm BST) Wednesday, May 29: Public workouts (2pm ET, 11am PT and 7pm BST)

Public workouts (2pm ET, 11am PT and 7pm BST) Thursday, May 30: Press conference (2pm ET, 11am PT and 7pm BST)

Press conference (2pm ET, 11am PT and 7pm BST) Friday, May 31: Weigh-in (2pm ET, 11am PT and 7pm BST)

For all the biggest results and upcoming fights this year, check out Dexerto’s 2024 boxing schedule.