Jake Paul & KSI slammed for failing to set up highly-anticipated grudge match

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and his long-time rival KSI are being called out for not fighting each other after years of going back and forth.

KSI and Jake Paul’s feud sparked up again after ‘The Problem Child’s’ fight with legendary boxer Mike Tyson was postponed after a health scare from ‘Iron Mike.’

The two fired shots at each other online while arguing over terms of finally stepping into the ring and going blow-for-blow.

The fight is even a number one priority in the eyes of Ariel Helwani. In a June 3 MMA hour podcast, he once again slammed the two YouTube stars, shaming them for not making their long-awaited clash happen yet.

“I’ll repeat what I said in August of last year before the Nate [Diaz] fight, shame on everyone involved for not making this fight,” he said. “You two entities and everyone involved need to get on the same page and figure this out. These two behemoths can’t figure it out but everyone else can figure it out?”

Helwani continued: “Come on, guys this is the fight. Everyone knows this is the fight. And it’s been going on for way too damn long. What are we doing?”

Instagram: Jake Paul/YouTube: DAZN Fans have waited for KSI and Jake Paul to face off since 2018.

Nobody else wants to see the two clash more than their own fans, who’ve brutally criticized both internet stars for not putting pen to paper and agreeing to fight.

Their beef goes all the way back to 2018, when KSI called out both Paul brothers to go blow-for-blow after taking down Joe Weller.

It was Logan Paul who accepted the challenge, whereas Jake touched gloves with KSI’s younger brother Deji. ‘The Problem Child’ walked out on top against Deji, while KSI and Logan went at it again a year later, where the British YouTuber won.

Several years later, we still haven’t seen the ultimate clash between the two. But it does look like we’re getting close to finally seeing them come to a head.