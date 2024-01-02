2023 was a tremendous for influencer boxing, but as we come to the end of the year it’s time to look ahead. Here are our picks for the influencer boxing matches we want to see in 2024.

Right at the start of 2023, KSI’s Misfits Boxing signed a five-year deal with DAZN in January. Subsequently, we saw more events than ever before, with Misfits hosting a staggering seven cards throughout the year.

Not only that, but we also saw Jake Paul take part in his fair share of fights, notably stepping into the ring with Tommy Fury, Nate Diaz, and most recently, Andre August.

As we look forward to the year ahead, here are our picks for the influencer boxing matches we’d like to see happen in 2024.

5. AnEsonGib vs King Kenny

As aforementioned, KSI’s Misfits had one hell of a ride in 2023, putting on seven events with some stacked cards across the UK and the US. Although, Misfits wasn’t the only organizer putting influencers in the ring.

With the world of influencer boxing on the rise, Kingpyn stepped into the game with ‘High Stakes’, consisting of eight male and eight female fighters competing in a tournament-style bracket.

It came down to AnEsonGib and King Kenny to make it through to the final round of the tournament. Ultimately it was a fight we never got to see, as the Kingpyn finals appears to have been postponed indefinitely after the company allegedly lost $4 million from their first event. There’s just no telling who will come out on top of their bout if it happens.

4. Elle Brooke vs Astrid Wett

Easily two of the most-popular female fighters in the scene, Elle Brooke and Astrid Wett is a fight we’d love to see in 2023. The two social media stars both have a similar amount of experience in the ring, and, besides Brooke’s loss to Jully Poca in her latest bout, both fighters have walked out on top and in pretty convincing fashion too.

With Wett currently holding the Misfits Flyweight title and Brooke getting ready to touch gloves with AJ Bunker for her Women’s Middleweight Championship belt, a potential fight with two titles on the line could happen at some point.

3. Deji vs Ed Matthews

Deji and Ed Matthews clashed earlier in 2023. A future fight could be on the cards. Credit: Viper Sport.

Deji’s path in influencer boxing hit some lows before he bounced back. After multiple losses, he finally managed to bag his first win against Fousey in August 2022, before even giving boxing legend Floyd Mayweather a good run for his money in an exhibition match the following October.

On the other hand, TikTok star Ed Matthews has proven himself worthy of a big fight. The 21-year-old stepped in on short notice to fight on the Prime Card and made light work of rapper Swarmz — whom Deji faced earlier in 2023. It’s an obvious matchup that’s destined to happen at some point.

2. Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury II

Arguably one of the biggest fights of 2023, Jake Paul finally touched gloves with Tommy Fury after years of back and forth, and several canceled fights. This was time for Jake Paul to finally silence the haters or prove them right.

Stepping into the ring with Tommy was ‘The Problem Child’s’ first real test in the eyes of many, with his opponent coming from a prestigious family of professional boxers.

Ultimately, it was Fury who walked out on top of the fight, where after eight rounds he took home the win by a split decision — handing Jake Paul his first loss.

A rematch would definitely be welcomed by fans, and with Paul hungry to redeem himself, we could certainly see the two throw down again in 2024.

1. KSI vs Jake Paul

A rivalry that has gone on for over half a decade. Of course, we’re talking about KSI vs Jake Paul. Fans have waited years for the two to step in the ring and settle their differences. And at the beginning of the year, the fight looked closer than ever, with them both publicly agreeing to go blow-for-blow at some point in 2023.

Nevertheless, as we close out the year the ultimate showdown between the two YouTube stars is now nowhere in sight — even despite the raging demand from theirs and even some boxing purists.

However, that’s not to say we can’t see the fight in 2024. Yet, one thing is for certain, fans won’t put it to rest until they face off once and for all.