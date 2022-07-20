Austin McBroom vs AnEsonGib potentially postponed just week before boxing match

Virginia Glaze . 32 minutes ago

YouTube star Austin McBroom has announced that his his July 30 boxing match against fellow creator AnEsonGib might be canceled just a week out from fight night.

Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib have been beefing ever since the Battle of the Platforms in 2021. Gib notably wanted “revenge” against McBroom over the legal fallout that followed, and finally got his chance in 2022.

The two were slated to face off in the boxing ring on July 30... but it looks like this anticipated fight won’t take place, after all.

On July 20 – ten days before the match – McBroom uploaded a video to social media claiming that their fight may be postponed.

Instagram: austinmcbroom, social gloves AnEsonGib wants to take revenge on Austin McBroom over last year’s YouTubers vs TikTok drama.

According to McBroom, the blame falls neither on him nor his promotional company, Social Gloves, and instead left it up to Gib to explain in the near future.

“I just woke up to some unfortunate news this morning from my team,” he began. “I’m sad, frustrated, pissed off. All I can say is that it has nothing to do with me or Social Gloves.”

“But the fight – Austin vs Gib – may potentially have to be postponed. Out of respect for Gib, I’m gonna let him explain his situation.”

McBroom went on to state that his team wishes him to continue with the event and pick a new opponent – but with just a week left, it’s unclear if he’ll be able to snag a sub in time.

While it’s unclear exactly what has prompted this sudden news, McBroom’s Instagram post included a possible allusion to Gib’s health, as Austin wrote in the caption: “Health comes first.”

AnEsonGib has yet to respond to the news. Stay tuned to Dexerto for more on this developing story.