How to watch KSI vs Slim Albaher & Anthony Taylor: Date, streaming, more

KSI is making good on his challenge toward Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor, as the three fighters are officially set to box later this summer in a 1-vs-2 tag-team bout.

British YouTube star KSI is once again making waves in the influencer-boxing scene as he returns to the ring in an unexpected 1-vs-2 tag-team match.

Following his hotly-contested fight with Tommy Fury, KSI is now slated to face off against fellow influencer-boxer Slim Albaher and MMA vet Anthony Taylor after calling the two out in early June.

When is KSI vs Slim Albaher & Anthony Taylor?

KSI vs Slim Albaher & Anthony Taylor will take place on August 31 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

This marks the main event for Misfits x DAZN Series 17, which is also in partnership with streaming platform Kick.

Where to watch KSI vs Slim Albaher & Anthony Taylor

Fans can tune into this tag-team bout on DAZN PPV, but they’ll need a subscription to catch the action live.

Viewers can snag a $19.99 per month subscription in the US. For fans across the pond, it’ll cost £9.99 to watch live in the UK.

Of course, those wanting a front-row seat to the bout can purchase tickets to the 3Arena for fight night, which have seats starting at €20.00 each ($21 USD).

This news comes after an explosive press conference held on July 1, 2024, where KSI claimed he’ll “breeze through” Slim before taking on Taylor, who he says will be “a bit more difficult.”

“AT is the guy who’s hard to hit clean,” KSI said. “He’s a bit of a messy fighter, he loves a clinch. I think I’ll just have to work him down and just do my thing.”

Slim, for his part, has vowed to KO KSI on August 31— something that KSI clearly thinks won’t happen.

The fighters met for a face-off where Slim claimed he wanted to fight “right now.” Although they were separated by chain-link cages and a glass panel, that didn’t stop them from exchanging fighting words.

Confirmation of the bout comes nearly a month after KSI openly challenged the two boxers in a YouTube video.

“I want to fight. I am here to fight. I want to challenge myself. So I’m going to fight a person who has been on my case for ages. So I will be fighting Slim and Anthony Taylor in a 2v1 handicap tag-team match,” he said.

This isn’t KSI’s first time taking on two fighters in one night. The YouTuber famously took on British rapper Swarmz and pro boxer Luis Pineda on the same card in August 2022 — both matches that he won by KO.