Dr Disrespect says he’s the reason Twitch streamers are moving to YouTube

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect is claiming that he’s a big reason why so many Twitch streamers have made the jump to YouTube.

The two-time shocked the world when he made the switch to YouTube following his mysterious Twitch ban back in the summer of 2020.

In the time since, he’s become one of the biggest names on Google’s rival platform despite not being able to stream with many of his friends, such as TimTheTatman, due to Twitch’s rules, which even affected his relationship with the Esports Awards.

Now, however, with the likes of TimTheTatman, Dr Lupo and most recently, Ludwig, streaming on YouTube, Doc has stated he’s why so many decided to change platforms.

Advertisement

Doc takes credit for streamers leaving Twitch

During a December 6 broadcast, Doc, was who once again dressed as Fire Mario for some reason, had some viewers extend their subscriptions for a few months, prompting quite the reaction from the 6’8 gaming behemoth.

“The support, trust me, it goes a long way. It doesn’t just fly by the black steel, aka the bullet-proof mullet into some unknown dimension,” Doc joked. “All the support, ever since we got on YouTube, you guys are insane.”

To top this off, the two-time couldn’t help but throw in some humble bragging about the state of the streaming wars and how YouTube has emerged as a strong competitor over the last few months.

Advertisement

“And obviously, everyone is moving to YouTube because of me. I mean, let’s just be clear. Fwiz can claim certain things that he and his team are doing, no it’s f**king me,” he added, referencing YouTube’s head of gaming. “I’m pretty humble.”

He later reiterated, “that is one thing I will claim. Everyone is moving to YouTube because of the two-time. And to think that I’m doing it for free.”

As the streamer wars continue and Doc is even involved in a lawsuit against Twitch following his ban, it will be very interesting to see how the rivalry continues in 2022 and beyond, especially with the two-time claiming to play such a big factor.