Shroud explains why he isn’t interested in starting an esports org

While discussing his motivations for streaming, FPS legend Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek explained why he isn’t looking to create his own esports organization anytime soon — or ever.

Fans of the FPS genre would be hard-pressed to find a more universally praised competitor than Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, who’s developed a reputation as one of the best FPS players in the genre’s history.

The former CS:GO pro turned full-time content creator remains one of the most accomplished competitors across pretty much any title he chooses to play, all while streaming his gameplay to thousands of viewers on Twitch.

However, while discussing his streaming career and why he enjoys content creation so much, shroud was quick to shut down any hopes that fans might have that the former Cloud9 superstar might start his own esports org at some point in the future.

During a stream on his Twitch channel, shroud was asked if he had any interest in starting his own organization. Unfortunately for that hopeful fan, he was quick to shut down any speculation around his involvement in a future org: “How about owning a team? Too much work.”

He then continued, “You guys gotta realize, I don’t like work, that’s why I stream. Working sucks. So, if there’s anything that requires some work and some effort, I’m probably not gonna do it.”

As some fans began pointing out his job as a content creator, Grzesiek was quick to shut them down as well. “Streaming is work?” he said sarcastically, “No it’s not f**king work, it’s a goddamn joke. I’m sitting here doing nothing. Literally doing nothing.”

When even more viewers pointed to his time as a Counter-Strike pro, shroud pushed back on that notion as well: “I don’t know if you’d call what I did work. I didn’t do too much in CS, I just played. Playing isn’t working. Working is going the extra mile. I don’t think I ever did.”

Unlike other massive streamers like Dr Disrespect, who’s in the process of creating his own game studio, it seems that shroud is more than content with his current streaming gig — and the massive financial boost that came with his re-signing to Twitch in 2020.