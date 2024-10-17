Rumble joins Kick in refusing to sign Dr Disrespect despite original offers

Rumble is joining Kick in refusing to offer Dr Disrespect a streaming contract after originally wanting the creator to broadcast on their platform.

Dr Disrespect lost a ton of friends, sponsorships, and streaming deals in June after former Twitch employees revealed that he was banned on the site for sending inappropriate DMs to a minor.

Doc, real name Guy Beahm, confessed to the allegations in a since-deleted tweet, but in his return to YouTube, accused Twitch of orchestrating the ban, claiming that the messages used to justify removing him were taken “out of context.”

Prior to the ban reason being revealed, many sites showed an interest in signing Dr Disrespect, including free speech platform Rumble.

In 2023, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski told Dexerto that he would “love to have Dr Disrespect” after signing Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed to an exclusive show.

“We’re interested in basically everyone that wants to create authentic content and create content without barriers.”

Fast forward a year, and it doesn’t seem like any such offer is on the table. Citing anonymous sources, journalist Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau claimed Doc won’t be getting anything from Rumble anytime soon.

This revelation comes just days after Kick’s co-founder Edward Kraven ruled out signing Doc: “Making a deal with Dr Disrespect, from a financial and business perspective right now, would make zero sense.”

Days later, Beahm called out the platform, claiming he’d “retire before considering streaming on Kick.”

“My community is the best in the industry… I wouldn’t take it there. There’s a reason why they keep dropping my name. Think about it,” he said.

Adin Ross subsequently accused Dr Disrespect of lying, claiming that he had an offer on the table before the Twitch ban fiasco, but turned it down.

This lines up with Doc’s own words. In May 2024, the streamer said he had turned down a $10M/year offer from Kick, stating that he was worth $50M instead.

“The community is too strong here. We’re established,” he said of streaming on YouTube. “The numbers are just outrageous. We’re looking good, we’re feeling good. I’m in cruise control driving multiple Lamborghinis. I’m in no rush.”

In the time since, due to the info about the ban, YouTube demonetized Doc and, while he has reapplied, the creator has yet to have his monetization restored.

With offers from Kick and Rumble no longer on the table, it doesn’t seem like Beahm will be switching from YouTube anytime soon, even if he’s forced to rely entirely on donations from viewers for revenue.