Dr Disrespect boasts about huge YouTube numbers after Twitch scandal comeback

Dr Disrespect hasn’t missed a step since his return to YouTube after his Twitch ban controversy with his popularity still sky-high.

In June, Dr Disrespect took a streaming hiatus after former Twitch employees revealed he was permanently banned from the purple platform in 2020 for sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

While Doc admitted to the allegations, resulting in YouTube demonetizing his channel, he returned in September to share more information about the ban. Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, claimed the DMs were taken out of context and accused the site’s staff of being out to get him.

Since then, the YouTuber has continued to stream exclusively on YouTube, even going as far as saying he would rather “retire” than move to Kick.

YouTube/DrDisrespect Dr Disrespect is still dominating YouTube after the Twitch scandal.

Despite the controversy, Doc has continued to stream much of the same content as he did previously, queuing up Call of Duty Black Ops 6, PUBG, and other games. The only difference is the lack of duo partners, as his old friends TimTheTatman, NICKMERCS, and ZLaner refuse to stream with him.

Regardless, his streams have proven to be quite successful and according to a report from StreamsCharts, Beahm is YouTube’s second most-watched streamer in the United States for October behind IShowSpeed.

While Speed has 30M hours watched, Doc is close behind with 2.21M. TimTheTatman trails at 1.09M with no other crossing the 1M hour threshold.

IShowSpeed and Dr Disrespect have long been near or at the top of the mountain when it comes to YouTube viewership for years, so this isn’t exactly anything new. However, it goes to show that even the Twitch drama hasn’t affected his viewership.

Dr Disrespect even responded to this report on X, remarking: “Imagine if I didn’t tear my ACL…”

This report comes as the streamer is reapplying for YouTube monetization after the site informed him that he’d need to wait 60 days to submit another application.

However, Beahm teased that if the monetization doesn’t go through, he could have a “much bigger” opportunity waiting for him.

In the meantime, Doc’s financials seem to be just fine. Even though his streams aren’t monetized, he’s made over $20K in donations in the last month alone.