Why was Dr Disrespect banned on Twitch? Everything you need to know - Dexerto

Streamer Dr Disrespect was permanently banned from Twitch during the Summer of 2020 and since then rumors and speculation have been rife over why he was removed from the platform, but we still don’t seem to have a solid answer.

Doc was the self-proclaimed ‘Face of Twitch’ before getting the cold shoulder from the site. Portrayed by Guy Beahm, the personality’s over-the-top 80s action hero character and almost-Hollywood-level production made him a hit with viewers.

On June 26, Dr Disrespect’s channel was removed from Twitch, and reports claimed the streamer had been permanently banned. This came just after the steamer signed a multi-year contract with the Amazon-owned company in March to keep him on the site for the foreseeable future.

Dr Disrespect banned from Twitch

Dr Disrespect’s account suspension was first reported on Jan 26 by Twitch Partner ban tracking account ‘StreamerBans’ on Twitter.

Soon after, Twitch sent out an official statement to outlets including Dexerto that said “As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

Outside of stating that Doc had “acted in violation” of Community Guidelines, no explanation was given as to what he had done, and we’re still waiting for an answer today.

Dr Disrespect responds

On the evening of June 27, a day after his suspension from Twitch, the streamer finally broke his silence with a statement on Twitter.

“Champions Club, Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision,” he said. “Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.”

Champions Club, Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision… Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time. -Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

He did not, however, say at the time how long the ban would last, or if it was permanent. At the time of writing Twitch still hasn’t confirmed a reason, or disclosed a length for the ban other than “permanent” either.

Twitch community reacts to the news

As reports began to come out that alleged that the streamer’s ban from Twitch was permanent, Beahm’s close friend and collaborator Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar reacted to the news during a live broadcast. “When I was talking to Doc, all he said was that he was talking to Twitch to figure out what happened,” he said.

“He’s talking to Twitch to figure out what happened.” TimTheTatman says Dr Disrespect is in talks with Twitch to try and find out why he’s been banned. pic.twitter.com/5BGpALWNPH — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) June 26, 2020

Streamer and former Twitch Staff member ‘ShannonZKiller’ further fueled speculation on social media, when she claimed to know why the star was banned and said it was “serious” in a now-deleted tweet. “From my own sources: Doc is indeed done, and not just on Twitch. I know why and cannot say. But this is serious,” she said.

Slasher later updated everyone on what he knew. “Look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason DrDisrespect has been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject, I have refrained from going on it. I don’t feel comfortable with it currently,” he said.

look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason DrDisrespect has been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don't feel comfortable with it currently — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) June 27, 2020

Twitch refunds Dr Disrespect subscriptions

Hours after the Two-Time Champion had been banned, viewers began to report that Twitch had refunded their subscriptions to his channel, as well as removing his emotes from the platform.

Twitch have cancelled subscriptions to Dr Disrespect's channel and are sending out refunds. His emotes are also no longer available. ℹ️ – https://t.co/osXf7poTTF Here's the email sent out to all subs: pic.twitter.com/YPBkzoV7nP — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) June 27, 2020

This was a significant indicator that his ban was in fact permanent, as temporary suspensions typically do not result in subscriptions being refunded.

Mrs Assassin speaks out and thanks fans

Dr Disrespect’s wife, known as ‘Mrs Assassin’, spoke out though an Instagram story late on June 26. In the statement, she thanked fans for their “love, support, strength, and kindness.”

While the letter didn’t reveal anything further, it was the first time anyone had heard anything from within Doc’s camp. Mrs Assassin has often been featured as a character during his livestreams.

Doc’s last stream

Social media was sent into a frenzy when footage from Doc’s last stream was uploaded to YouTube and sparked confusion. In the clip, the streamer suddenly goes quiet and says “I appreciate everyone watching today. We’ll get through this Champions Club. I know it’s tough, life’s weird right now. We’ll get through this okay. And uh…f**k,” before abruptly ending his broadcast.

(Topic starts at 7:35.)

What’s the Dr Disrespect/Twitch situation today?

If you’re reading this, that means that Doc is still banned on Twitch, and continues to stream to the Champion’s Club on YouTube. While the Two-Time hasn’t given an exact reason for his ban, he has hinted that it had to do with the significant amount of money he was set to receive for his multi-year deal with the site.

“Imagine the Navy going in there and getting rid of you, just out of nowhere,” Doc told a viewer in September 2020 after they asked about the situation. “And then bringing in three new cadets. Because you know what, they say ‘man, even though he’s going to turn Master Chief, that’s a big, huge salary.”

At this point it doesn’t seem like Doc will be heading back to Twitch anytime soon. But, if he does or doesn’t hopefully we’ll finally get the full story of why he was really banned in the first place sometime during 2021.