Dr Disrespect makes over $20K in donations despite YouTube denying partner application

Dr Disrespect’s YouTube was demonetized after the creator revealed the reason behind his 2020 Twitch ban, but his Streamlabs page shows that he’s doing just fine.

On June 24, 2024, four years after he was famously permanently banned from Twitch, Dr Disrespect confessed in a now-deleted post on Twitter/X that he was banned after inappropriately messaging a minor on the platform.

The streamer saw quite the fallout from his confession, as major brands like Turtle Beach, the San Francisco 49ers, and even his game studio Midnight Society cut ties with Doc.

His YouTube channel was demonetized as well, but he was able to reapply for the YouTube Partner Program just weeks after returning from an extended hiatus. Dr Disrespect’s application was denied on October 25, but the streamer says he’ll be able to apply again after waiting 60 days.

Doc’s managed to keep a steady flow of income coming in despite not being monetized on YouTube, however, as his Streamlabs tip page reveals a staggering amount of donations.

As of writing, Doc’s top donation for October is a staggering $5,000 followed by two donations of over $4,000 each. Rounding out the top five is a donation of $2,761 and $1,550. Altogether, Dr Disrespect has received over $20,144 in donations.

Streamlabs/Dr Disrespect

And that’s just the top donors. There are undoubtedly dozens more fans sending Doc money through the Streamlabs website, in much smaller amounts than the $355 given to him by number 10 on his list.

Donations from fans aren’t the only way Dr Disrespect has made money over the month, either. He launched a new line of merch on October 25, leaving fans excited.

Ever since he was demonetized on YouTube, many have speculated that Doc may leave the Google-owned site for Kick or Rumble. His exact plans are unknown, but the streamer has made it clear that the result of his next YouTube Partner Program application may lead to a “much bigger” opportunity.