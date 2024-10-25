Dr Disrespect teases “much bigger” opportunity as YouTube delays monetization application

Dr Disrespect says YouTube has postponed his remonetization application, but teased that something “much bigger” could be in the works.

In June 2024, former Twitch employees broke their silence about Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, and why he was permanently banned from the purple streaming site.

They alleged that he was sending inappropriate messages to an underage user – something Doc admitted to in a since-deleted tweet.

Beahm lost partnerships, including his YouTube monetization, and was even kicked from the game studio he helped co-found. He took a brief vacation from streaming and returned a couple of months later to reveal more about what happened, accusing Twitch staff of orchestrating the ban while claiming the messages he sent were taken out of context.

As Doc waits to see if YouTube will remonetize his channel, other platforms have come out and said they won’t be signing him to exclusive deals. Kick, which had reportedly offered Beahm $10M a year prior to the Twitch ban revelations, even claimed that signing him now would be a “waste” and even “hurt” the brand.

However, Rumble’s CEO Chris Pavlovski has suggested that Dr Disrespect would be welcome on the platform in response to reports that the site wasn’t going to offer him a contract.

On October 24, Dr Disrespect cryptically tweeted “Make Gaming Great Again,” to which Pavlovski responded with an eyes emoji.

These tweets sparked plenty of rumors in the streaming space, with some convinced it was a sign that Beahm could be joining Rumble or leaving YouTube.

“Rumble being the new home for Dr Disrespect would be groundbreaking for the platform,” one remarked.

“Would love to see Doc streaming on Rumble!” another chimed in.

Dr Disrespect teases “bigger” opportunity if YouTube rejects monetization

A few hours later, Doc revealed his new merch store, consisting of “Make Gaming Great Again” apparel – once again playing right into the Rumble community.

Additionally, later that day, Dr Disrespect revealed that YouTube had decided to postpone a decision on his monetization application, saying it was pushed back by 60 days and he’d be able to apply again.

“Okay, then let’s wait another 60 days. We might have something much, much bigger,” he teased. “One of the biggest opportunities to date for the two-time.”

With Kick and Twitch out of the equation, that leaves Rumble as a potential new home for Doc, and its CEO has indicated that the platform is in favor of “forgiveness.”

Replying to a fan curious if Rumble, like Twitch, would have banned Asmongold for comments he made about Palestine, Pavlovski admitted he didn’t know what was said, but explained: “typically, for content violations, we do not ban outright, unless it’s egregious.”

“If they violate our terms, we issue a strike first, and we hope this allows the creator to learn and correct course,” he added. “Forgiveness is something we believe in.”

We’ll have to see what happens in the next two months regarding his YouTube application and if another site, such as Rumble, becomes his new home in the future if things don’t work out.

