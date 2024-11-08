Dr Disrespect’s response to fans saying Rumble “suits him better” sparks speculation

Dr Disrespect had a curious response after fans claimed that Rumble would “suit him better” as the streamer waits to see if YouTube will monetize his channel.

YouTuber Dr Disrespect has made waves since his return from a hiatus after the reason for his 2020 Twitch ban was revealed by former employees.

Doc, real name Guy Beahm, has maintained his high viewership numbers despite admitting to being banned on Twitch for sending messages to an underage individual.

Article continues after ad

The streamer has continued to take aim at Twitch in his streams, claiming the site’s staff had orchestrated his ban by taking the messages out of context. He even said the staff on the platform had been affected by a ‘woke mind virus.’

“Everyone that was directly involved with our ban, from that platform, which was obviously run by a particular ideology and breed of people. They f**ked us, man,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Dr Disrespect has been waiting to see if YouTube will accept his application to become a Partner on the site again after being demonetized when the reason for his Twitch ban was revealed.

Article continues after ad

After his application was delayed, Doc teased that something “much bigger” could be on the horizon, leading some to suspect that he could be moving to free speech platform Rumble.

On November 7, Beahm responded to a fan who said “Rumble suits you better,” further adding to the speculation by changing the subject from potentially joining the site to praising its recent success.

“Rumble’s numbers were crazy last night, huh?” he said, referring to the platform’s record-breaking election night coverage. “Good for them. Good for them.”

Article continues after ad

A clip of this interaction was even retweeted by Rumble’s CEO Chris Pavlovski. Interestingly, the two have engaged quite a bit in recent weeks ever since Pavlovski implied that Doc would be welcome to join the site.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, back in 2023, the Rumble boss told Dexerto that he would “love” to have Dr Disrespect on the platform.

“Seems like Doc was thinking there for a second,” one fan pointed out, to which another replied that they had noticed that as well.

Article continues after ad

“Get in Rumble, Dr Disrespect,” said another.

“One way or another, we are gonna get Dr Disrespect gaming on Rumble. One day,” someone else chimed in.

Although nothing has been confirmed, it seems like Doc’s future on YouTube all comes down to whether the platform approves his monetization request. With Twitch out of the picture and Beahm refusing to stream on Kick, it seems like the only remaining possibilities are Rumble and X.

