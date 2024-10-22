Dr Disrespect says he has had a “stumble” but is destined for greatness

YouTuber Dr Disrespect has admitted his career took a hit when news of his Twitch ban sent shockwaves through the streaming world, but says he’s still on his way towards “greatness.”

In June, former Twitch employees revealed that Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, was permanently banned for messages he sent a minor.

Doc ended up confessing to the claims, resulting in him exiting the gaming studio he co-founded, losing his monetization on YouTube and missing out on sponsorship opportunities. He would take a few months away streaming amid the backlash and later return to accuse Twitch of orchestrating his ban, all while claiming the messages they used to justify the suspension were taken out of context.

Since his return, Beahm has remained one of YouTube’s most-watched creators and appears to be gearing up for the next stage of his comeback.

“It’s okay to stumble… just make sure you get up and keep running towards greatness,” he tweeted on October 22. “That’s what I’m doing. I’m sprinting and nobody’s gonna slow me down.”

This statement comes at a very interesting chapter in Beahm’s career. Earlier on into his return, Doc suggested that he would be returning to Midnight Society, saying it was “still his studio.” However, after the company responded by calling his claims baseless, he removed the studio from his X and YouTube bio.

Instead, his broadcasts now include a link to his Champions Club store page which, while currently still offline, states that new merch will be coming soon.

What’s unclear is what the future will hold for his streaming career. YouTube still hasn’t approved his request to be monetized again, and Beahm has ruled out switching over to Kick after the site’s CEO said signing him would be a “waste of money.”

Kick had offered Doc a $10M/year deal prior to the Twitch ban fiasco, but he turned it down, instead demanding a whopping $50M.

Rumble’s CEO has suggested that the platform would welcome the two-time onboard, but reportedly won’t be offered an exclusive contract to do so.

We’ll have to see what’s next for the streamer, especially with him determined to “run towards greatness” after such a massive setback.