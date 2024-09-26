Dr Disrespect reapplies for YouTube monetization after Twitch ban controversy

Dr Disrespect has officially reapplied for YouTube monetization following the major controversy surrounding his Twitch ban.

The rise and fall of Dr Disrespect has been well documented. But now, the disgraced personality is striving to reclaim his former glory.

While questions lingered as to where Doc may return when stepping back into the spotlight, YouTube has been his home once again. After a few weeks of consistently streaming on the platform post-hiatus, he shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which he revealed he had reapplied for YouTube monetization.

The accompanying image shared an automated message from YouTube which stated that he should know “within a month” whether or not he will be approved once again.

If Doc can get his YouTube account re-monetized, he will be able to generate revenue beyond direct donations and drive further engagement from the channel again, meaning he won’t have to jump to another platform, such as Kick or Rumble.

However, just because his reapplication has been sent through doesn’t mean he will succeed. Notable content creators David Dobrik and James Charles have also had their YouTube accounts demonetized for several years and have not been reinstated.

As such, there is no guarantee that Dr Disrespect’s YouTube monetization reapplication will be successful. However, we’ll keep you updated as the story unfolds and when YouTube gives its verdict on his reapplication within the next month.

After first finding notoriety on Twitch, Doc was permanently banned from the platform in June 2020.

The exact reason for his ban was unknown at the time, so Dr Disrespect quickly moved to a rival site, YouTube, where he has streamed consistently since.

However, on June 25, 2024, Doc confirmed the rumors that he had been banned on Twitch for sending DMs to a minor through Twitch whispers were indeed true.

Consequently, Doc was removed from the game studio he had helped create, Midnight Society, and has since lost multiple brand deals with Nike, the NFL, and NBA 2K.

Despite all this, Doc has already begun slowly returning to the spotlight His first stream since confirming the reasoning behind his Twitch ban broke his personal viewership record on the platform. Furthermore, he is still YouTube’s second most-watched US streamer.