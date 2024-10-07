Dr Disrespect finally has a new stream duo partner after Twitch ban confession

Dr Disrespect has reunited with an old streaming friend for his first-ever collaboration since admitting to being banned on Twitch for sending inappropriate DMs to a minor.

Back in June, former Twitch employees broke their silence on Dr Disrespect’s mysterious ban from the platform, alleging that he was caught sending messages to an underage user using the site’s Whispers feature.

Doc admitted to sending the messages in a since-deleted tweet. After a couple of months away from streaming, he returned and shared more details about the ban, claiming the messages were taken out of context.

Since returning to YouTube, Doc, real name Guy Beahm, has continued to stream games. However, unlike before, his former go-to duo pals like NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman have publicly distanced themselves from him.

On October 7, for the first time since the ban controversy, Dr Disrespect was joined by an old friend in the form of Viss, officially bringing back their monicker of “VISSRESPECT.”

Back when the drama about Dr Disrespect was unfolding, Viss was one of the few streamers to defend Doc.

“I will never be ashamed of holding to the belief of innocent until proven guilty. It is how anyone would want to be treated by their peers. I’m not in a race to ‘I was right!’, or to destroy someone’s life without adequate evidence,” he said on June 25.

Viss announced that he would be streaming with Doc the day prior when he tweeted a broadcast thumbnail with himself and Dr Disrespect in cartoon form. The day after, Doc confirmed the collab.

“Joining forces with Viss for some classic VISSRESPECT,” he said. “I wanna stack win after win after win on PUBG today.”

Before joining with Viss on YouTube, Doc had some choice words for his former streamer friends who no longer want to play with him while praising Viss.

“There’s online circles, but then there’s real life circles, too. It’s funny, because in all these years, I allowed someone to get in my circle and I don’t do that. But I allowed someone. Exposed them to so many opportunities to network and expand their connections,” he blasted.

“I took them to events. It got to a point where baby assassin [his daughter] would call them uncle and aunty, but when this sh*t goes down, what do they do? Turn a cold shoulder. F**king phony pu**ies.”

The unexpected collab comes after Doc’s former Warzone duo ZLaner said that while he “wishes” he could stream with Dr Disrespect, he hasn’t because he doesn’t want to risk losing potential sponsors.

For now, at least one streamer has joined forces with Doc. The team up comes as Beahm has reapplied for YouTube Partnership after being demonetized when he confessed about why he was banned on Twitch.