Dr Disrespect slams Kick after CEO says signing him would “harm” the platform

Banned Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect says he’d rather “retire” before switching to Kick after the platform’s CEO said signing him would be a waste of money.

In June, former Twitch employees came forward about Dr Disrespect’s mysterious ban back in 2020, alleging that he had sent inappropriate messages to an underage person.

The streamer admitted that the allegations were true, but later revealed more about the situation, claiming that the DMs were taken out of context and that Twitch had orchestrated the ban.

While Doc, real name Guy Beahm, has since returned to streaming on YouTube and is awaiting news on his monetization appeal, it doesn’t look like he’ll ever jump ship to Kick.

“I’d retire before considering streaming on Kick,” Doc said in an October 15 tweet. “My community is the best in the industry… I wouldn’t take it there. There’s a reason why they keep dropping my name. Think about it.”

On October 12, Kick CEO and co-founder Edward Kraven told Slasher that the site had no plans on offering Dr Disrespect a deal.

“Making a deal with Dr Disrespect, from a financial and business perspective right now, would make zero sense,” he said. “It would do more harm for Kick and it’d be a waste of money at this point in time is my opinion.”

However, prior to the Twitch ban fiasco, Kick was ready to offer Beahm a lucrative $10M/year deal, but he turned it down, demanding $50M instead.

“Fifty million you get the two-time. If not, I’m not interested in moving. The community is too strong here. We’re established. The numbers are just outrageous. We’re looking good, we’re feeling good. I’m in cruise control driving multiple Lamborghinis. I’m in no rush,” he said.

Dr Disrespect also justified turning down the offer due to his business ventures, such as his gaming studio, Midnight Society. In the time since, Beahm left the studio, and Midnight Society has remained adamant that he won’t be allowed back.

Meanwhile, Doc is still awaiting an update from YouTube regarding his monetization, as he was demonetized on the site in the wake of the Twitch ban reason. That said, he remains the second most-watched US YouTube Gaming star, behind only IShowSpeed.