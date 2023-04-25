Casey Neistat reveals “unbelievable addiction” to Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Energy

YouTuber Casey Neistat has revealed on the Flagrant podcast that he has an “unbelievable” addiction to Logan Paul & KSIs Prime Energy Drink.

Launched back in January 2022, Logan Paul and KSI have taken over as one of the most popular influencer-created products with their Prime Hydration and Prime Energy drinks.

The influencer duo has dealt with resellers charging inflated prices due to its popularity as they continue to market their product in a variety of ways.

Logan and KSI have also gotten shoutouts from celebrities and YouTuber Casey Neistat is the latest one to share his love for the brand.

Casey Neistat reveals his love for Prime Energy

On the April 25 episode of the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, Casey Neistat appeared as their latest guest to the show.

Shortly after it began, Casey pulled out a can of Orange Mango Prime Energy, sparking a reaction from Andrew. “Oh… plug. Big time plug. How much is Logan paying you, bro?” Schulz jokingly asked.

“Logan’s a friend and he told me about Prime before he launched it. I don’t know if its him or just the smart people running his company but cases of this sh*t show up at my office,” Casey revealed.

“I have an unbelievable addiction to it.”

(Topic starts at 25:25 in the video)

“I don’t know what kind of shit they put in there but my God, I try not to drink more than three a day,” the YouTuber added. “There’s like nine cups of coffee in that.”

Casey went on to give Logan kudos for the way he’s been marketing the product, mentioning how he incorporates Prime during WWE events that he’s a part of.

Andrew asked the iconic YouTuber if he would ever launch a similar company. He replied: “There’s no way I can commit my existence to like a drink or something.”

MrBeast on the other hand has continued to expand his businesses, from Beast Burger to chocolate bars, cookies, and even gummy candy.