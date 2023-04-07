MrBeast drops new Feastables gummies in collaboration with Karl Jacobs

MrBeast has just released ‘Karl Gummies,’ Feastables’ first line of gummy candy, in a collaboration with YouTuber Karl Jacobs.

Since its launch in early January 2022, MrBeast’s Feastables candy company has skyrocketed in popularity with releases such as ‘Deez Nutz‘ and its white chocolate candy bar collab with Corpse Husband.

Feastables also launched vegan cookies which are available alongside the candy bars at Walmart stores across the US.

On April 7, 2023, MrBeast revealed Feastables’ ‘Karl Gummies,’ a line of gummy candy in collaboration with YouTuber Karl Jacobs.

MrBeast releases new Feastables gummies

Announced in a tweet on the official Feastables account, Karl Gummies are available in two new flavors on the company’s website. In the post, they also revealed it will be rolled out to Walmart in late April 2023.

Available in Sour Green apple and Sour Blue Raspberry, the plant based gummies have only 5g of sugar — making them similar in ingredients to the rest of the Feastables lineup.

On the site, an eight pack of one of the new flavors comes in at $19.99 with $4.99 shipping.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with their thoughts, with some revealing that they’re already available at some Walmart stores at just $4.48 for a single 3.52oz pack.

“Yep, it’s late April!” one user replied alongside a picture of the new product.

“They’re literally so good. sour blue raspberry is the best by far,” another user commented.

A third said: “I have never wanted something more in my life.”

It’s clear that those who have tried them are in love while others are just excited to check out the new product from MrBeast.

