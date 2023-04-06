Logan Paul thanks Kim Kardashian after PRIME Hydration shoutout

Logan Paul showed some major gratitude to TV star Kim Kardashian after the socialite posted his drink brand, PRIME Hydration, on her Instagram page.

Logan Paul has promised to send Kim Kardashian a boatload of PRIME Hydration after she shouted out the brand in a social media post.

Logan Paul and KSI’s joint beverage company, PRIME Hydration, first launched in early 2022 and has since become a major player in the sports drink game.

PRIME can be found in most major grocery stores throughout the United States and the UK (barring some issues with resellers) ,and has even launched an energy drink variation, PRIME Energy, which was praised by fans and critics alike.

Article continues after ad

However, the brand got another major boost thanks to an A-List celebrity — Kim Kardashian.

On March 16, the reality TV star made an unexpected post on her Instagram stories, showing a slew of PRIME Hydration products as she attended a Europa League football game between the UK’s Arsenal and Portugal’s Sporting CP with her son, Saint.

It’s worth noting that Arsenal is officially sponsored by Prime, accounting for its presence in Kim’s booth on game day.

Article continues after ad

Logan Paul invites Kim Kardashian on IMPAULSIVE after PRIME Hydration support

Logan Paul spoke out on Kim’s sudden show of support during an April 4 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he showcased his gratitude and promised to send the celebrity some PRIME as a gift.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Kim Kardashian posted PRIME,” Paul explained, calling the situation “unbelievable.”

“It was because she went to the Arsenal game, and her booth was stocked with a ton of PRIME. …she was gracious enough to give us that exposure. People pay millions of dollars for that.”

Article continues after ad

“Kim K, thank you,” the YouTuber continued. “Thank you so much for your support of this brand. We’re gonna get you guys a ton of PRIME.”

Of course, he couldn’t help but ask that Kim make an appearance on his podcast as a guest — but the jury’s still out as to whether or not that will happen.

However, considering Logan Paul’s growing status as a wrestler signed with the WWE, there’s no telling what famous names he’ll see on his show in the future.